UFC 226 odds, fight card: Stipe Miocic a big favorite over Daniel Cormier in title bout

UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is almost here. With a loaded main card of action on tap filled with plenty of power punchers, there's going to be a ton of money on the line for those near the casinos for the PPV event. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will take on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event. Featherweight champ Max Holloway was expected to defend his belt against Brian Ortega, but his team removed him from the event while he was battling concussion-like symptoms.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Also on the card is the man Miocic most recently beat to retain his title in Francis Ngannou. "The Predator" is coming in as a large favorite in his own right when he takes on another heavy hitter in Derrick Lewis. Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card and each bout's odds from Bovada.

UFC 226 odds