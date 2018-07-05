UFC 226 odds, fight card: Stipe Miocic a big favorite over Daniel Cormier in title bout
The two champions defending their belts are getting a lot of respect from Vegas
UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is almost here. With a loaded main card of action on tap filled with plenty of power punchers, there's going to be a ton of money on the line for those near the casinos for the PPV event. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will take on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event. Featherweight champ Max Holloway was expected to defend his belt against Brian Ortega, but his team removed him from the event while he was battling concussion-like symptoms.
Also on the card is the man Miocic most recently beat to retain his title in Francis Ngannou. "The Predator" is coming in as a large favorite in his own right when he takes on another heavy hitter in Derrick Lewis. Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card and each bout's odds from Bovada.
UFC 226 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Stipe Miocic (c) -265
Daniel Cormier +205
Heavyweight title
Francis Ngannou -380
Derrick Lewis +290
Heavyweight
Michael Chiesa -160
Anthony Pettis +130
Lightweight
Gokhan Saki -145
Khalil Rountree +115
Light heavyweight
Paulo Costa -450
Uriah Hall +325
Middleweight
Paul Felder -155
Mike Perry +125
Welterweight
Raphael Assuncao -175
Rob Font +145
Bantamweight
Curtis Millender -170
Max Griffin +140
Welterweight
Dan Hooker -130
Gilbert Burns +100
Lightweight
|Lando Vannata -175
|Drakkar Klose +145
|Lightweight
|Jamie Moyle -230
|Emily Whitmire +180
|Women's strawweight
