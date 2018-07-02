UFC 226 odds, fight card: Stipe Miocic, Max Holloway big favorites in title bouts
The two champions defending their belts are getting a lot of respect from Vegas
UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is almost here. With a loaded main card of action on tap filled with plenty of power punchers, there's going to be plenty of money on the line for those near the casinos for the PPV event. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will take on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event while featherweight king Max Holloway battles Brian Ortega in the co-main event. Both Miocic and Holloway have been installed as sizable favorites for their bouts with Miocic coming in at -275 and Holloway at -175.
Also on the card is the man Miocic most recently beat to retain his title in Francis Ngannou. "The Predator" is coming in as a large favorite in his own right when he takes on Derrick Lewis. Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card and each bout's odds from Bovada.
UFC 226 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Stipe Miocic (c) -275
Daniel Cormier +215
Heavyweight title
Max Holloway (c) -160
Brian Ortega +130
Featherweight title
Francis Ngannou -380
Derrick Lewis +290
Heavyweight
Michael Chiesa -160
Anthony Pettis +130
Lightweight
Gokhan Saki -160
Khalil Rountree +130
Light heavyweight
Paulo Costa -450
Uriah Hall +325
Middleweight
Paul Felder -145
Mike Perry +115
Welterweight
Raphael Assuncao -175
Rob Font +145
Bantamweight
Curtis Millender -170
Max Griffin +140
Welterweight
Dan Hooker -150
Gilbert Burns +120
Lightweight
|Lando Vannata -170
|Drakkar Klose +140
|Lightweight
|Jamie Moyle -270
|Emily Whitmire +210
|Women's strawweight
-
