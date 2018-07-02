UFC 226 odds, fight card: Stipe Miocic, Max Holloway big favorites in title bouts

The two champions defending their belts are getting a lot of respect from Vegas

UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is almost here. With a loaded main card of action on tap filled with plenty of power punchers, there's going to be plenty of money on the line for those near the casinos for the PPV event. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will take on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event while featherweight king Max Holloway battles Brian Ortega in the co-main event. Both Miocic and Holloway have been installed as sizable favorites for their bouts with Miocic coming in at -275 and Holloway at -175.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Also on the card is the man Miocic most recently beat to retain his title in Francis Ngannou. "The Predator" is coming in as a large favorite in his own right when he takes on Derrick Lewis. Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card and each bout's odds from Bovada.

UFC 226 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Stipe Miocic (c) -275

Daniel Cormier +215

Heavyweight title

Max Holloway (c) -160

Brian Ortega +130

Featherweight title

Francis Ngannou -380

Derrick Lewis +290

Heavyweight

Michael Chiesa -160

Anthony Pettis +130

Lightweight

Gokhan Saki -160

Khalil Rountree +130

Light heavyweight

Paulo Costa -450

Uriah Hall +325

Middleweight

Paul Felder -145

Mike Perry +115

Welterweight

Raphael Assuncao -175

Rob Font +145

Bantamweight

Curtis Millender -170

Max Griffin +140

Welterweight

Dan Hooker -150

Gilbert Burns +120

Lightweight

Lando Vannata -170Drakkar Klose +140Lightweight
Jamie Moyle -270Emily Whitmire +210Women's strawweight
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES