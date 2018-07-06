UFC 226 odds, fight lines: Stipe Miocic favored over Daniel Cormier in main event
Miocic has had a lot of action coming in on him over the last week
Las Vegas is in for a treat on Saturday, July 7. As the cap off to International Fight Week, UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena is set to feature the first heavyweight superfight in company history when champion Stipe Miocic battles light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event. While UFC has had plenty of huge fights in its 25 years, it has never faced off its two heaviest divisional champions.
Plus, power punchers in Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis take center stage in the co-main event after featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced to withdraw from his fight with Brian Ortega. One of the best part of the fight taking place in Las Vegas for fans is access to sportsbooks where they can wager on each of these fights if they feel so inclined.
Miocic has been a prohibitive favorite over Cormier all week, but the number has come down slightly as we get closer to the fight. Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card and each bout's odds from Westgate.
UFC 226 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Stipe Miocic (c) -230
Daniel Cormier +185
Heavyweight title
Francis Ngannou -370
Derrick Lewis +285
Heavyweight
Michael Chiesa -155
Anthony Pettis +135
Lightweight
Gokhan Saki -140
Khalil Rountree +120
Light heavyweight
Paul Felder -150
Mike Perry +130
Welterweight
Paulo Costa -400
Uriah Hall +300
Middleweight
Raphael Assuncao -185
Rob Font +155
Bantamweight
Curtis Millender -155
Max Griffin +135
Welterweight
Dan Hooker -130
Gilbert Burns +100
Lightweight
|Lando Vannata -180
|Drakkar Klose +150
|Lightweight
|Jamie Moyle -200
|Emily Whitmire +170
|Women's strawweight
