UFC 226 odds, fight lines: Stipe Miocic favored over Daniel Cormier in main event

Las Vegas is in for a treat on Saturday, July 7. As the cap off to International Fight Week, UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena is set to feature the first heavyweight superfight in company history when champion Stipe Miocic battles light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event. While UFC has had plenty of huge fights in its 25 years, it has never faced off its two heaviest divisional champions.

Plus, power punchers in Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis take center stage in the co-main event after featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced to withdraw from his fight with Brian Ortega. One of the best part of the fight taking place in Las Vegas for fans is access to sportsbooks where they can wager on each of these fights if they feel so inclined.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Miocic has been a prohibitive favorite over Cormier all week, but the number has come down slightly as we get closer to the fight. Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card and each bout's odds from Westgate.

UFC 226 odds