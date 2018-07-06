UFC 226 predictions: Fighters, experts pick the result of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

UFC 226 is shaping up to be an epic showdown between two of MMA's elite fighters when Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier square off in the main event for the UFC heavyweight title. With plenty of time to debate and consider all angles of the fight, fellow pros and experts have given their takes on who they think will walk away victorious on Saturday night with the belt. We have compiled answers to this question from former heavyweight champions and experts alike ahead of the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Din Thomas: DC's extremely intelligent, and a great competitor that can grind, but I don't think he can box with Stipe. That doesn't mean he can't punch with him, but he just can't box with him. He can get a couple punches off on his way to a takedown or off a takedown, but if it comes down to Daniel Cormier can't take Stipe down and he's forced to stand and box with him, he's going to lose that fight.

Bas Rutten: It's a very hard one to call because Stipe has great footwork, but can he stop the relentless pushing forward from Cormier? That's what he and [teammate and wrestling coach] Cain Velasquez will do. ("The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast)

Cain Velasquez: DC needs to use his strength. He can wrestle really well. He's really fast in his exchanges with boxing and he kicks, too. He's a very complete fighter and it's hard to deal with DC because he goes forward a lot and puts a lot of pressure on. He just makes it really tough. (MMAFighting)

Junior dos Santos: That's a tough fight for both of them. The way that DC fights is very effective but boring because he doesn't allow you to do anything. Once he grabs you, he will take you down and he's going to make you tired or knock you out or finish you.

Ricco Rodriguez: I really feel Daniel Cormier is going to give some major problems to him and that's because styles make fights. I don't think he even needs to take it to the ground because his standup is superb.

Muhamed 'King Mo' Lawal: Here is one thing people don't really notice about Daniel -- he fights small. When you are fighting a guy that fights small like Daniel and you throw your jab, you are there to get countered like when Daniel fought "Bigfoot" [Silva]. The way Daniel fights small, he has great cardio and wrestling, and great control in the upper-body clinch. I feel like Stipe gasses. I feel when Stipe gets frustrated, you can see it in his face and he starts to walk off and fights against the cage. I think Daniel will take advantage of that and Daniel will beat him.

Dos Santos: I don't think Stipe has the best cardio, so I don't think its a very good fight for him. I hope he's making a lot of money because he's not winning anything. His belt is on the line. Nothing from Cormier is on the line, just Miocic. I hope he's making a lot of money and he can go there and throw some bombs against DC to make the fight more interesting.

Randy Couture: I think if Daniel can find a way to make Stipe Miocic wrestle him as much as possible during the course of that fight, it's going to be a good night for him. If Stipe uses his range and striking IQ to keep Daniel off of him, it could be a good night for Stipe. It's one of those fights, toss a coin, who's going to win. I'm a wrestler, so I tend to feel like that wrestling pedigree is going to work well for Daniel. But Stipe's one of the toughest guys out there. He's a great fighter. (MMANytt)

Miocic: My wrestling probably doesn't [get the respect it deserves] because I'm mostly standing up. But it's there. And wrestling and UFC are two totally different things. DC has been taken down in his fights, too. It's not that he just goes out there and does what he wants and takes anyone down all the time. It comes down to timing. I'm 100 percent sure of my wrestling and won't give him opportunities to take me down. But if he does, I'm going to get back up.

Fabricio Werdum: I like Cormier, but I don't believe he beats Stipe Miocic. If Stipe Miocic has a good moment now, he's a big guy, I don't see how Daniel beats him. I see the fight maybe for a decision for Stipe Miocic or he punch, punch, punch and maybe the referee stops the fight. It will be so hard for Daniel. He's not a big man so I don't know how [he wins].

Dos Santos: The way I see it, DC is probably gonna take him down, make him tired and finish the fight. But of course, we are talking about the heavyweight champion, and with Stipe, anything is possible.

CBS Sports conducted all interviews for a piece on the history of the heavyweight division unless noted after quote.