UFC 226 predictions -- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier odds, expert picks, fight card
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are picking to win on the main card in Las Vegas
UFC 226 is set to go down Saturday night in Las Vegas, as one of the best cards of the year will be offered up to us by the biggest MMA promotion in the world. Fans love to claim for their superfights when it comes to MMA, and inside the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday evening, we're getting a clash of that magnitude for the heavyweight championship.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is taking on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in one of the few superfights UFC has ever put on. Both guys are coming in after looking fantastic at UFC 220. Miocic beat the man who will step into the co-main event, Francis Ngannou, and was actually favored to beat him in Boston. Instead of being baited into a slugfest with the power Ngannou, Miocic fought incredibly smart and kept the "Predator" at bay to grind out a decision win.
Cormier, meanwhile, obliterated top challenger Volkan Oezdemir in a one-sided TKO win. Now, both fighters a plenty on the line, including a legacy as one of the best ever in the sport.
Let's take a look at the full event with the latest odds from Westgate.
UFC 226 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Stipe Miocic (c) -230
Daniel Cormier +185
Heavyweight title
Francis Ngannou -350
Derrick Lewis +275
Heavyweight
Paul Felder -150
Mike Perry +130
Welterweight
Michael Chiesa -155
Anthony Pettis +135
Lightweight
Gokhan Saki -135
Khalil Rountree +115
Light heavyweight
Paulo Costa -400
Uriah Hall +300
Middleweight
Raphael Assuncao -185
Rob Font +155
Bantamweight
Curtis Millender -155
Max Griffin +135
Welterweight
Dan Hooker -130
Gilbert Burns +110
Lightweight
|Lando Vannata -180
|Drakkar Klose +150
|Lightweight
|Jamie Moyle -200
|Emily Whitmire +170
|Women's strawweight
With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Jorgensen (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor).
UFC 226 predictions
|Fight
|Campbell
|Mormile
|Coca
|Jorgensen
|Wise
Miocic (c) vs. Cormier
Cormier
Miocic
|Miocic
|Miocic
|Miocic
Ngannou vs. Lewis
Ngannou
|Ngannou
|Ngannou
|Ngannou
Ngannou
|Felder vs. Perry
|Felder
|Felder
|Felder
|Felder
|Perry
|Chiesa vs. Pettis
|Pettis
|Chiesa
|Pettis
|Chiesa
|Pettis
|Rountree vs. Saki
|Saki
|Rountree
|Saki
|Saki
|Rountree
|Overall (2018)
|14-16-0
|17-13-0
|17-13-0
|17-13-0
|19-11-0
Campbell on why Cormier will win: Being weary of Miocic's concussing power for five rounds is certainly no picnic for anyone. But not only is Cormier unbeaten as a heavyweight, having faced plenty of elite competition, his wrestling advantage will be key if he can close distance and crowd Miocic. Cormier's biggest asset, however, is his gas tank. Should he prove successful in dragging the champion into the deep waters of the championship rounds, this is a fight DC can win.
Wise on why Miocic will win: If Miocic is smart, he is going to take the Jon Jones gameplan and expand it on Saturday night. The setup is there for the taking, it's just a matter of executing it in the biggest fight of his life. Miocic has noted countless times how he's been counted out in these title defenses (most recently against Francis Ngannou), but the fireman from Ohio continues to prove his doubters wrong. He doesn't have many coming into this superfight as the betting favorite, but Miocic will once again keep this fight at a distance and pick apart DC with his precise boxing and kickboxing style.
Jorgensen on why Ngannou will win: I'm going to give Ngannou the benefit of the doubt here and assume that he learned a thing or two about cardio in his loss to Stipe Miocic where we all kind of feared for his safety. I'm not saying Ngannou will go into the cage ready to run the Boston Marathon or anything, but he'll be prepared enough to stand in there and trade with Lewis. Lewis will get just a little more gassed than Ngannou, and I'll go ahead and predict that the "Predator" nails him with the KO shot early in Round 2.
-
UFC 226 viewing information
All the info you need to catch the UFC 226 event on Saturday in Las Vegas
-
UFC 226 payouts, fighter salaries
Cormier is getting a nice payday for taking on the UFC heavyweight champion
-
Whittaker-Gastelum to fight after TUF
The middleweight champion will be in action later this year
-
UFC 226: Pros predict Miocic vs. Cormier
Some of the biggest names in MMA give their take on Miocic vs. Cormier
-
UFC 226 fight card, rumors, lineup set
The heavyweight title fight is among the most anticipated of the year
-
UFC 226: Four storylines to watch
Two champions will be in action during International Fight Week's main attraction