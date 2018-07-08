UFC 226 results -- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier: Live updates, highlights, fight card

One of the most important heavyweight title bouts in UFC history goes down on Saturday in Las Vegas as champion Stipe Miocic defends against light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier.

The main event of UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena is guaranteed to alter history as Miocic looks to cement himself with a fourth title defense as the greatest heavyweight champion the promotion has known. Cormier, meanwhile, who is unbeaten as a heavyweight, looks to enter the conversation of the greatest fighters in Octagon history by becoming only the second to hold two titles simultaneously.

After the late cancellation of the original co-main event between featherweight champion Max Holloway and unbeaten Brian Ortega, an exciting heavyweight duel will take its place as former title challenger Francis Ngannou looks to rebound against fellow slugger Derrick Lewis.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

International Fight Week also nearly claimed another victim on Thursday when Cormier tripped over a speaker at the press conference and took a hard fall on stage. There were some worried faces and tense moments, but thankfully everything worked out and the superfight is still on.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt on Saturday night with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

UFC 226 fight card/results

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier -- Heavyweight title

Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis -- Heavyweight

Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry -- Welterweight

Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis -- Lightweight

Gohkan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree -- Light heavyweight

Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa -- Middleweight

Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font -- Bantamweight

Drakkar Klose def. Lando Vannata via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Curtis Millender def. Max Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 226 live updates

Thanks for stopping by.