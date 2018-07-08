UFC 226 results -- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier: Live updates, highlights, fight card
Follow along as the heavyweight superfight takes place in Las Vegas on Saturday night
One of the most important heavyweight title bouts in UFC history goes down on Saturday in Las Vegas as champion Stipe Miocic defends against light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier.
The main event of UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena is guaranteed to alter history as Miocic looks to cement himself with a fourth title defense as the greatest heavyweight champion the promotion has known. Cormier, meanwhile, who is unbeaten as a heavyweight, looks to enter the conversation of the greatest fighters in Octagon history by becoming only the second to hold two titles simultaneously.
After the late cancellation of the original co-main event between featherweight champion Max Holloway and unbeaten Brian Ortega, an exciting heavyweight duel will take its place as former title challenger Francis Ngannou looks to rebound against fellow slugger Derrick Lewis.
International Fight Week also nearly claimed another victim on Thursday when Cormier tripped over a speaker at the press conference and took a hard fall on stage. There were some worried faces and tense moments, but thankfully everything worked out and the superfight is still on.
UFC 226 fight card/results
Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier -- Heavyweight title
Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis -- Heavyweight
Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry -- Welterweight
Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis -- Lightweight
Gohkan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree -- Light heavyweight
Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa -- Middleweight
Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font -- Bantamweight
Drakkar Klose def. Lando Vannata via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Curtis Millender def. Max Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
-
