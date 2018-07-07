UFC 226 salaries: What Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier and rest of fight card will earn at event
Cormier is getting a nice payday for taking on the UFC heavyweight champion
It's a bit rare these days to find out what the disclosed purses are for boxing and UFC events, but UFC 226 proved to be a little different this week. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who had been vocal in his displeasure with his contract, is set to make a nice chunk of change on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he takes on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, according to multiple reports.
Miocic will earn flat fee of $750,000 while Cormier will take home $500,000. The expected co-main event of featherweight champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega was expected to bring Holloway $350,000 and Ortega $250,000.
Here's a look at what the rest of the fighters on the card will earn on Saturday night, according to figures from MMAJunkie.com.
UFC 226 payouts
Stipe Miocic ($750,000) vs. Daniel Cormier ($500,000)
Francis Ngannou ($100,000) vs. Derrick Lewis ($130,000)
Paul Felder ($46,000 show, $46,000 win) vs. Mike Perry ($40,000 show, $40,000 win)
Michael Chiesa ($48,000 show, $48,000 win) vs. Anthony Pettis ($135,000 show, $135,000 win)
Gohkan Saki ($85,000 show, $55,000 win) vs. Khalil Rountree ($19,000 show, $19,000 win)
Uriah Hall ($48,000 show, $48,000 win) vs. Paulo Costa ($55,000 show, $55,000 win)
Raphael Assuncao ($70,000 show, $60,000 win) vs. Rob Font ($33,000 show, $33,000 win)
Curtis Millender ($15,000 show, $15,000 win) vs. Max Griffin ($20,000 show, $20,000 win)
