UFC 226 weigh-in results: Daniel Cormier heavier than Stipe Miocic; Michael Chiesa misses weight

LAS VEGAS -- Daniel Cormier may be the UFC's light heavyweight champion but the former heavyweight will enter the Octagon heavier than his opponent when he challenges Stipe Miocic for his title on Saturday at UFC 226.

Cormier (20-1, 1 NC) officially weighed in at 246 pounds on Friday morning, which was nearly four pounds more than Miocic (18-2), who came in at 242.5 pounds for his fourth title defense this weekend at T-Mobile Arena.

246 pounds for Daniel Cormier.



Makes joke about falling, says the leg is fine. pic.twitter.com/dqAdQce0jS — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) July 6, 2018

A little earlier UFC heavyweight champion of the world @stipemiocic came in looking as relaxed as ever and tipped the scale at 242.5lbs ahead of his main event title defence against Daniel Cormier. The #UFC226 main event is official. pic.twitter.com/t2DgyVgPRP — Simon Head (@simonhead) July 6, 2018

Despite last weighing in at the light heavyweight limit of 205 pounds in January when he stopped Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220, Cormier stepped onto the scale visibly larger around the waistline.

Cormier's weight was the highest he has entered a fight since coming in at 247 pounds against Antonio Silva in 2011. Before cutting to 205 pounds, Cormier was 13-0 at heavyweight, including a 2012 victory in the Strikeforce Grand Prix, and last fought in the division in 2013 when he weighed 224 pounds in a decision win over Roy Nelson.

The best news for UFC was that Cormier showed no ill effects from a scary fall that took place 24 hours earlier when he tripped over a speaker following the UFC 226 news conference.

"I won't face plant off of this thing," Cormier joked, while posing on the scale. "[The leg] is fine, I'm fine."

On Thursday evening, Cormier told ESPN he was resting and icing his leg. Despite some swelling, Cormier said he didn't hear a pop when he fell and didn't expect the mishap to cause him any worry or alter his performance against Miocic.

"I didn't see the speaker and don't know why it was there," Cormier told ESPN.

As a precaution -- in case Cormier was injured or one of the two heavyweights in Saturday's co-main event, Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis, had trouble making weight -- UFC had Alexander Volkov weigh in. The Russian heavyweight contender, who came in at 236 pounds, is a former Bellator MMA champion and is riding a five-fight win streak, including a 3-0 mark since making his UFC debut in 2016.

Alexander Volkov just weighed in as a potential backup. UFC has learned to prepare for the worst. pic.twitter.com/BizaQRtS9x — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 6, 2018

Michael Chiesa (14-3) came in over the lightweight limit at 157.5 pounds for his bout against former champion Anthony Pettis (20-7) and immediately announced on the scale that he will move up to welterweight following the fight.

Michael Chiesa coming in 1.5 pounds over the lightweight limit, says his days at 155 are over #UFC226https://t.co/42b4asDmzf pic.twitter.com/RiALxychz4 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 6, 2018

"That's my last fight at 155 [pounds,]" Chiesa said on the scale.

It has already been a tough year for Chiesa considering his bout with Pettis, originally scheduled for UFC 223 in April, was canceled when Chiesa was hit by shards of glass and needed hospitalization during the bus attack by Conor McGregor at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Complete UFC 226 weigh-in results

Stipe Miocic (242.5) vs. Daniel Cormier (246) Heavyweight title

Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Francis Ngannou (253) -- Heavyweight

Paul Felder (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5) -- Welterweight

Michael Chiesa (157.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (156) -- Chiesa misses lightweight limit by 1.5 pounds

Khalil Rountree (205) vs. Gohkan Saki (206) -- Light heavyweight

Paulo Costa (185.5) vs. Uriah Hall (186) -- Middleweight

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Rob Font (135.5) -- Bantamweight

Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Lando Vannata (156) -- Lightweight

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Curtis Millender (170.5) -- Welterweight

Gilbert Burns (155.5) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5) -- Lightweight

Jamie Moyle (116) vs. Emily Whitmire (116) -- Women's strawweight