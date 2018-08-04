UFC 227 -- Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt: Fight start time, live stream, watch online, date

Saturday night inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, a highly-anticipated bantamweight championship rematch will go down and quite possibly the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet will be in action at UFC 227.

In the main event, two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will put his title on the line against the man he took it from last year, Cody Garbrandt. These two met in November 2017 inside Madison Square Garden at UFC 217 with Dillashaw beginning his second reign as bantamweight champ following a second-round TKO victory.

The co-main event sees another rematch, as flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson defends his title against Henry Cejudo. Johnson and Cejudo squared off over two years ago at UFC 197, with "Mighty Mouse" retaining his championship with a quick first-round TKO. Johnson is looking to defend his title for the 12th consecutive time, adding to the record that he broke with his last victory over Ray Borg at UFC 216.

That and so much more is expected on Saturday at the Staples Center, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 227 action on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 227 prelims

Date: Saturday, Aug. 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: FX

How to watch UFC 227 main card

Date: Saturday, Aug. 4

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 227 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 227 main card, odds