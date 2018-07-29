UFC 227 fight card: Date, poster, rumors, location for Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2

As the summer months come to a close, the UFC is ready to head out west to California for its next pay-per-view offering, UFC 227. Two title bouts are set to take place on the Aug. 4 card in Los Angeles, with the main event brings us a rematch for the bantamweight title featuring two heated rivals.

In the main event on Saturday, two-time bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw will put his title up for grabs against the man he took it from at UFC 217 last November, Cody Garbrandt. Dillashaw scored the second-round TKO to win the title late last year, so now Garbrandt is out to see if he can make himself a two-time champion in the division.

While this rematch is definitely one you won't want to miss, early main event rumors for UFC 227 had Dillashaw potentially facing the fighter considered the pound-for-pound best in the UFC: flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. While that superfight never came to fruition, Johnson will still be defending his belt on the card.

The co-main event of UFC 227 will see Johnson put his flyweight championship on the line against Henry Cejudo, a man he has already defeated handily back at UFC 197 in April 2016. On paper, of course, this should be an easy win for "Mighty Mouse," who has successfully defended this championship for a record-breaking 11 times. The hope is that should Dillashaw and Johnson both defend their respective titles successfully on Aug. 4, then they would most certainly have to return to the negotiating table for a potential showdown down the road.

Below is the full card lineup as it stands for UFC 227 in Los Angeles. Be sure to keep up to date with this hub page for any changes to the card that may take place over the course of the next few weeks.

UFC 227 fight card