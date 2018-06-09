UFC 227 fight card: Demetrious Johnson to defend title against Henry Cejudo in Los Angeles

Earlier this week, word began to make the rounds that UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson would make his next defense of his championship this summer in Los Angeles, and that is indeed the case. Prior to the UFC 225 card in Chicago on Saturday, the UFC announced that Johnson will aim to make his 12th consecutive defense of the flyweight title when he takes on Henry Cejudo on Aug. 4 at UFC 227.

This bout serves as a rematch to what was a very lopsided fight that took place at UFC 197 in April 2016 where Johnson was victorious via TKO in the first round. Cejudo lost his next fight against Joseph Benavidez, but he has emerged victorious in his last two outings, with his most recent victory coming over Sergio Pettis at UFC 218 last December.

Fans may not be satisfied with this rematch, but after talks for a superfight with bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw fell apart, there were very few options on the table for the man considered to be the best pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion right now. This bout will have to suffice for now, and hopefully a more high-profile bout can present itself for Johnson down the road.

UFC 227 takes place on Aug. 4 inside Staples Center in Los Angeles. The card will be headlined by Dillashaw defending his title against heated rival Cody Garbrandt.