UFC 227: Fight card, rumors, date, location, poster for Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2

The UFC had a fun summer of pay-per-view events planned for fans, and that continues on Aug. 4 with the UFC 227 fight card set to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with quite the exciting championship rematch set to headline the event.

In the main event of UFC 227, bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will put his title on the line against the competitor that he took it from and heated rival Cody Garbrandt. These two finally met one another back at UFC 217 last November, and the result saw Dillashaw capture the title from Garbrandt with a second-round TKO. The victory made Dillashaw a two-time UFC bantamweight champion. Garbrandt lobbied heavily for his rematch since the loss, and ultimately, he has been afforded the opportunity to regain the title.

While this rematch is definitely one you won't want to miss, early main event rumors for UFC 227 had Dillashaw potentially facing the fighter considered the pound-for-pound best in the UFC: flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. While that superfight never came into fruition, Johnson will still be defending his belt on the card.

The co-main event of UFC 227 will see Johnson put his flyweight championship on the line against Henry Cejudo, a man he has already defeated handily back at UFC 197 in April 2016. On paper, of course, this should be an easy win for "Mighty Mouse," who has successfully defended this championship for a record-breaking 11 times. The hope is that should Dillashaw and Johnson both defend their respective titles successfully on Aug. 4, then they would most certainly have to return to the negotiating table for a potential showdown down the road.

Below is the full card lineup as it stands for UFC 227 in Los Angeles. Be sure to keep up to date with this hub page for any changes to the card that may take place over the course of the next few weeks.

UFC 227 fight card