UFC 227 fight card: T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt rematch added to August event

Cody Garbrandt is getting his wish. The former bantamweight champion has been granted a rematch for the 135-pound title against current titleholder T.J. Dillashaw set to take place in Las Vegas as a part of UFC 227, according to a report from ESPN.

UFC 227 is set for Aug. 4 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It is unknown if the fight will be the main event of the card or not, according to the report.

Garbrandt suffered the first loss of his career against Dillashaw in November 2017 when he was knocked out in the second round of the co-main event at UFC 217. After the win, Dillashaw was attempting to strike a deal to face flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson in what would be the third superfight on the books in 2018 -- joining Max Holloway vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 and Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.

But with Johnson still recovering from shoulder surgery, it was not possible to book the fight for this summer. Now, Garbrandt gets the chance to right his wrong against arguably one of the pound-for-pound best fighters on the planet.

In the opening round of their first fight, Garbrandt appeared to rock Dillashaw just as the bell rang for the end of the round. But he wouldn't be so lucky in the second when Dillashaw dropped him before the ref stepped in to call it off. Garbrandt stood back up immediately after the knockout, producing one of the craziest pictures in all of fighting.