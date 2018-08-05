UFC 227 results -- TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt: Live updates, highlights, fight card

A pair of title rematches headline the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday as a pair of fighters receive second chances for gold at UFC 227.

Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw takes on heated rival and former champion Cody Garbrandt in a rematch of their wild UFC 217 bout won by Dillshaw via second-round TKO. Flyweight king Demetrious Johnson, meanwhile, will look to extend his UFC record of title defenses to 12 when he faces Henry Cejudo two years after Johnson scored a first-round stoppage.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt on Saturday night with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

UFC 227 fight card/results

TJ Dillashaw (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt -- Bantamweight title

Demetrious Johnson (c) vs. Henry Cejudo -- Flyweight title

Renato Moicano vs. Cub Swanson -- Featherweight

Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich -- Women's strawweight

Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland -- Middleweight

UFC 227 live updates

Thanks for stopping by.