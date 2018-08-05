UFC 227 results -- TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt: Live updates, highlights, fight card
Follow along as the former teammates collide for the bantamweight title in Los Angeles
A pair of title rematches headline the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday as a pair of fighters receive second chances for gold at UFC 227.
Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw takes on heated rival and former champion Cody Garbrandt in a rematch of their wild UFC 217 bout won by Dillshaw via second-round TKO. Flyweight king Demetrious Johnson, meanwhile, will look to extend his UFC record of title defenses to 12 when he faces Henry Cejudo two years after Johnson scored a first-round stoppage.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt on Saturday night with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
UFC 227 fight card/results
TJ Dillashaw (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt -- Bantamweight title
Demetrious Johnson (c) vs. Henry Cejudo -- Flyweight title
Renato Moicano vs. Cub Swanson -- Featherweight
Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich -- Women's strawweight
Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland -- Middleweight
UFC 227 live updates
Thanks for stopping by.
-
UFC 227 viewing information, live stream
All the info you need to catch the UFC 227 event on Saturday in Los Angeles
-
UFC 227 predictions, expert picks, odds
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for UFC's latest PPV in Los Angeles
-
Nate Diaz storms off UFC stage
Both fighters in the UFC 230 co-main event don't seem too happy
-
Ethics aside, UFC gets its Conor fight
At the end of the day, the UFC needs 'Notorious' at the forefront
-
Updating UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018
-
McGregor vs Nurmagomedov: Who's favored?
McGregor will make his much-anticipated UFC return in a lightweight title fight against the...