UFC 228 fight card, date, rumors: Woodley-Till, Shevchenko-Montano headline Dallas PPV
The UFC 228 card set for Sept. 8 is beginning to come together
The final UFC pay-per-view card of the summer is set to take place on Sept. 8 as UFC 228 will emanate from Dallas and the American Airlines Center. With the event approaching, the entire lineup is beginning to take shape, with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley making his return against rising contender Darren Till.
Woodley has been out of action while recovering from shoulder surgery, but is riding a four-fight win streak. Till is undefeated in his pro career and coming off the biggest win of his career when he scored a shocking unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson.
While it won't serve as the main event, the co-main event in Dallas will see women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano defend her championship against divisional newcomer Valentina Shevchenko. Montano earned the right to be called the first-ever women's flyweight champion last December, but she has yet to defend her title as she has dealt with a nagging foot injury. Shevchenko, meanwhile, recently made her flyweight debut in dominating fashion earlier this year as she decimated Priscila Cachoeira. Shevchenko couldn't conquer the bantamweight division, but she seems much more comfortable and poised to take over at flyweight.
Montano and Shevchenko aren't the only two women who will have the spotlight in Dallas, though. The women's strawweight division will also be featured, as Jessica Andrade faces off with Karolina Kowalkiewicz. There's a possibility that the winner of this bout could secure a date with strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the near future.
These bouts and many more have already been penciled in for Sept. 8, and below is a look at the complete UFC 228 fight card as it officially stands, with a main event still to be announced.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Darren Till
|Welterweight title
Women's flyweight title
Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Women's strawweight
Yair Rodriguez vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov
Featherweight
Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamann
Bantamweight
|Jim Miller vs. Alex White
|Lightweight
Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez
Women's strawweight
Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson
Bantamweight
Ryan Benoit vs. Roberto Sanchez
Flyweight
Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart
Middleweight
Geoff Neal vs. Frank Camacho
Welterweight
