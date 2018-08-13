UFC 228 fight card, poster, rumors, date: Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till headlines in Dallas

The UFC 228 card set for Sept. 8 is beginning to come together

The UFC has had itself an exciting summer of fights, but the last card of the season takes place on Sept. 8 in Dallas with UFC 228. The headlining fight on the card sees the welterweight championship put on the line as Tyron Woodley makes his return from a shoulder injury to defend against English up-and-comer Darren Till. 

Woodley has been out of action while recovering from shoulder surgery, but is riding a four-fight win streak. Till is undefeated in his pro career and coming off the biggest win of his career when he scored a shocking unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson.

While it won't serve as the main event, the co-main event in Dallas will see women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano defend her championship against divisional newcomer Valentina Shevchenko. Montano earned the right to be called the first-ever women's flyweight champion last December, but she has yet to defend her title as she has dealt with a nagging foot injury. Shevchenko, meanwhile, recently made her flyweight debut in dominating fashion earlier this year as she decimated Priscila Cachoeira. Shevchenko couldn't conquer the bantamweight division, but she seems much more comfortable and poised to take over at flyweight. 

Montano and Shevchenko aren't the only two women who will have the spotlight in Dallas, though. The women's strawweight division will also be featured, as Jessica Andrade faces off with Karolina Kowalkiewicz. There's a possibility that the winner of this bout could secure a date with strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the near future. 

These bouts and many more have already been penciled in for Sept. 8, and below is a look at the complete UFC 228 fight card as it officially stands, with a main event still to be announced. 

FightWeight Class
Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Darren TillWelterweight title

Nicco Montano (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Women's flyweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Women's strawweight

Yair Rodriguez vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

Featherweight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamann

Bantamweight

Jim Miller vs. Alex WhiteLightweight

Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez

Women's strawweight

Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson

Bantamweight

Ryan Benoit vs. Roberto Sanchez

Flyweight

Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart

Middleweight

Geoff Neal vs. Frank Camacho

Welterweight

