UFC 228 live stream -- Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till: Start time, fight card, watch online, date

It's been a while since we've seen UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley inside the Octagon, but that all changes on Saturday night in Dallas. In the main event of UFC 228, Woodley will make his return after recovering successfully from shoulder surgery to defend his title against one of the bright young stars in the promotion, brash Englishman Darren Till. 

The scheduled co-main event was to see women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano defending her title against Valentina Shevchenko. 

Unfortunately, the champion Montano was rushed to the hospital on Friday and the title bout was subsequently canceled. UFC made the decision shortly thereafter to strip Montano off the belt for inactivity. Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson was subsequently bumped up to the main card.

That and so much more is expected on Saturday in Dallas, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 228 action on Saturday night. 

How to watch UFC 228 prelims

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FX

How to watch UFC 228 main card

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon 
Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 228 main fight card and betting odds.  

UFC 228 main card, odds

Favorite UnderdogWeight Class

Darren Till -150

Tyron Woodley (c) +120

UFC welterweight title

Zabit Magomedsharipov -1400

Brandon Davis +750

Featherweight

Jessica Andrade -500

Karolina Kowalkiewicz +350

Women's strawweight

Jimmie Rivera -150John Dodson +120Bantamweight
Abdul Razak Alhassan -135Niko Price +105Welterweight

