UFC 228 results -- Darren Till vs. Tyron Woodley: Live updates, highlights, fight card, time

Tyron Woodley's continued pursuit of welterweight immortality passes through rising contender Darren Till on Saturday in one of his toughest title defenses to date on paper.
The 25-year-old Till is a huge welterweight with finishing power that UFC has pegged for stardom entering this weekend's UFC 228 main event in Dallas. The supremely confident native of Liverpool, England, brushed away concerns about his weight by coming in at 169 pounds on Friday morning and flipping off the media in attendance.
Woodley, 36, looks for the fourth defense of his title and will need to shake off any potential cage rust following a one-year layoff due to shoulder surgery. The scheduled co-main event -- a women's flyweight bout between inaugural champion Nicco Montano and Valentina Shevchenko -- was pulled from the card Friday when Montano was hospitalized due to a difficult weight cut.
UFC 228 fight card/results
Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Darren Till -- Welterweight title
Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz -- Women's strawweight
Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis -- Featherweight
Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson -- Bantamweight
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price -- Welterweight
Aljamain Sterling def. Cody Stamann via third-round submission (kneebar)
Geoff Neal def. Frank Camacho via second-round KO (Kick)
