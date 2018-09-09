UFC 228 results, highlights: Tyron Woodley submits Darren Till to retain welterweight title
Woodley continues to impress in defending the 170-pound championship again and again
Tyron Woodley's continued pursuit of welterweight immortality was on full display Saturday night in Dallas at UFC 228. The 36-year-old showed once again why he is becoming one of the most dominant fighters at 170 pounds with an astounding showing against Darren Till, forcing him to submit in the second round after an onslaught of punches from the top.
UFC 228 fight card/results
Tyron Woodley (c) def. Darren Till via second-round submission (D'arce choke)
Jessica Andrade def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via first-round knockout (punch)
Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Brandon Davis via second-round submission (kneebar)
Jimmie Rivera def. John Dodson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Abdul Razak Alhassan def. Niko Price via first-round knockout (punch)
Tatiana Suarez def. Carla Esparza via third-round TKO (strikes)
Aljamain Sterling def. Cody Stamann via third-round submission (kneebar)
Geoff Neal def. Frank Camacho via second-round KO (kick)
