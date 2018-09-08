UFC 228 start time -- Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till: Live stream, watch online, fight card, date
All the info you need to catch the UFC 228 event on Saturday in Dallas
The UFC returns to Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night with the UFC 228 event set to take place inside the American Airlines Center, and a huge championship match set for the main event. We will see the long-awaited return of the reigning welterweight champ as he defend his crown once again.
Tyron Woodley will return to the Octagon after making a full recovery from shoulder surgery, and he'll be putting his title on the line against one of the more brash up-and-comers in the division in undefeated Englishman Darren Till.
The scheduled co-main event was to see women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano defending her title against Valentina Shevchenko. Unfortunately, the champion Montano was rushed to the hospital on Friday and the title bout was subsequently canceled. UFC made the decision shortly thereafter to strip Montano off the belt for inactivity. Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson was subsequently bumped up to the main card.
That and so much more is expected on Saturday in Dallas, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 228 action on Saturday night.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas
Now, here's a look at the UFC 228 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 228 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Darren Till -150
Tyron Woodley (c) +120
UFC welterweight title
Zabit Magomedsharipov -1400
Brandon Davis +750
Featherweight
Jessica Andrade -500
Karolina Kowalkiewicz +350
Women's strawweight
|Jimmie Rivera -150
|John Dodson +120
|Bantamweight
|Abdul Razak Alhassan -135
|Niko Price +105
|Welterweight
