UFC 228 start time -- Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till: Live stream, watch online, fight card, date

The UFC returns to Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night with the UFC 228 event set to take place inside the American Airlines Center, and a huge championship match set for the main event. We will see the long-awaited return of the reigning welterweight champ as he defend his crown once again.

Tyron Woodley will return to the Octagon after making a full recovery from shoulder surgery, and he'll be putting his title on the line against one of the more brash up-and-comers in the division in undefeated Englishman Darren Till.

The scheduled co-main event was to see women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano defending her title against Valentina Shevchenko. Unfortunately, the champion Montano was rushed to the hospital on Friday and the title bout was subsequently canceled. UFC made the decision shortly thereafter to strip Montano off the belt for inactivity. Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson was subsequently bumped up to the main card.



That and so much more is expected on Saturday in Dallas, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 228 action on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 228 prelims

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: FX

How to watch UFC 228 main card

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 228 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 228 main card, odds