UFC 228: Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till to battle for welterweight title in Dallas

Tyron Woodley is officially back in action. The UFC welterweight champion will make his return to the Octagon on Sept. 8 when he squares off against Darren Till as the headlining fight for UFC's return to Dallas. Woodley has been out of action since July 2017 while recovering from shoulder surgery.

The fight also brings intrigue as Till gets the call to fight for the title just three months after UFC crowned an interim welterweight champion in Colby Covington when he beat Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in Chicago. Covington said he needed some more time to recover after going the full five rounds to secure the belt and to undergo surgery to repair a nasal issue, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Now, Till (17-0-1) will get his shot at the full title after scoring a surprising unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson in front of his hometown of Liverpool in May. Till also came in 3 pounds overweight for that matchup and has missed weight in two of his last four fights.

Woodley has defended the title three times including wins over Thompson twice and Demian Maia. He also knocked out Robbie Lawler in the first round to claim the belt in 2016.

