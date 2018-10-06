UFC 229 betting odds, fight card: Khabib Nurmagomedov favored to retain title over Conor McGregor
Oddsmakers envision the undefeated champion spoiling McGregor's return
UFC 229 is set to take place on Saturday night in Las Vegas inside the T-Mobile Arena, and it really is an understatement to say that this could be the best main event the promotion has ever produced. The most universally popular fighter UFC has ever known will return for the first time in nearly two years as Conor McGregor challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship he was stripped up during his time away from competition.
McGregor is entering the Octagon as a betting underdog, which may be a surprising twist to some. Upon the announcement, Bovada set Nurmagomedov at -200 with McGregor at +160. As you'll see below, those odds have shifted just slightly, with Nurmagomedov still favored to come away still undefeated with his title. The last time McGregor entered the Octagon as a betting underdog was against Jose Aldo in 2016, where he scored a 13-second knockout.
In the co-main event of the night, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson -- who was stripped of his title after a freak injury forced him out of a scheduled bout with Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 -- is heavily favored in his own return to competition as he battles the suddenly-surging Anthony Pettis.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 229 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 229 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -160
Conor McGregor +130
Lightweight title
Tony Ferguson -340
Anthony Pettis +260
Lightweight
Dominick Reyes - 240
Ovince Saint Preux +190
Light heavyweight
Alexander Volkov -170
Derrick Lewis +140
Heavyweight
Felice Herrig -120
Michelle Waterson +110
Women's strawweight
Sergio Pettis -160
Jussier Formiga +130
Flyweight
Vicente Luque -900
Jalin Turner +550
Welterweight
Aspen Ladd -175
Tonya Evinger +145
Women's bantamweight
|Yana Kunitskaya -210
|Lina Lansberg +170
|Women's bantamweight
|Alan Patrick -275
|Scott Holtzman +215
|Lightweight
|Nik Lentz -250
|Gray Maynard +195
|Lightweight
|Ryan LaFlare -145
|Tony Martin +115
|Welterweight
