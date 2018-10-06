UFC 229 betting odds, fight card: Khabib Nurmagomedov favored to retain title over Conor McGregor

Oddsmakers envision the undefeated champion spoiling McGregor's return

UFC 229 is set to take place on Saturday night in Las Vegas inside the T-Mobile Arena, and it really is an understatement to say that this could be the best main event the promotion has ever produced. The most universally popular fighter UFC has ever known will return for the first time in nearly two years as Conor McGregor challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship he was stripped up during his time away from competition.

McGregor is entering the Octagon as a betting underdog, which may be a surprising twist to some. Upon the announcement, Bovada set Nurmagomedov at -200 with McGregor at +160. As you'll see below, those odds have shifted just slightly, with Nurmagomedov still favored to come away still undefeated with his title. The last time McGregor entered the Octagon as a betting underdog was against Jose Aldo in 2016, where he scored a 13-second knockout.

In the co-main event of the night, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson -- who was stripped of his title after a freak injury forced him out of a scheduled bout with Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 -- is heavily favored in his own return to competition as he battles the suddenly-surging Anthony Pettis.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 229 card set to take place on Saturday. 

UFC 229 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -160

Conor McGregor +130

Lightweight title

Tony Ferguson -340

Anthony Pettis +260

Lightweight

Dominick Reyes - 240

Ovince Saint Preux +190

Light heavyweight

Alexander Volkov -170

Derrick Lewis +140

Heavyweight

Felice Herrig -120

Michelle Waterson +110

Women's strawweight

Sergio Pettis -160

Jussier Formiga +130

Flyweight

Vicente Luque -900

Jalin Turner +550

Welterweight

Aspen Ladd -175

Tonya Evinger +145

Women's bantamweight

Yana Kunitskaya -210Lina Lansberg +170Women's bantamweight
Alan Patrick -275Scott Holtzman +215Lightweight
Nik Lentz -250Gray Maynard +195Lightweight
Ryan LaFlare -145Tony Martin +115Welterweight

