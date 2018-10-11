UFC 229 brawl: Nevada commission to temporarily suspend Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

The Nevada State Athletic Commission plans to suspend both UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor following their actions in the aftermath of their main event fight at UFC 229, executive director Bob Bennett told ESPN on Thursday.

The commission will issue their suspensions on Oct. 15 pending a hearing on Oct. 24 when the commission chairman and his team will vote on whether to suspended the fighters indefinitely. Both fighters are likely facing sanctions for their actions inside the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday with Nurmagomedov coming for starting the brawl and McGregor for attempting to jump the cage and join the fracas.

After submitting McGregor via neck crank in the fourth round, Nurmagomedov began to taunt and celebrate in the Octagon when he tossed his mouth piece in the direction of McGregor's team. As verbal jabs continued, Nurmagomedov jumped over the fence and attempted to kick Dillion Danis amid the chaos. Then, McGregor tried to jump the fence, but was punched and pulled off before he could exit.

UFC president Dana White refused to put the title around Nurmagomedov's waist after McGregor was escorted out of the arena, believing it would have caused even more chaos. While McGregor has been paid, the commission is still withholding Nurmagomedov's fight purse while one of his teammates that was involved, Zubaira Tukhugov, had his scheduled bout on Oct. 27 with Artem Lobov (a McGregor teammate) canceled.

Nurmagomedov has threatened to walk away from UFC if the company decides to release Tukhugov following Saturday's actions.