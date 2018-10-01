UFC 229 -- Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: PPV price, fight card, date, schedule, complete guide

The biggest star UFC has ever known is ready to make his return to competition. This weekend, former two-division champion Conor McGregor finds his way back to the Octagon to challenge for the lightweight championship he was never defeated for against undefeated reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. This is an incredible fight on its own, but the showdown was dealt some added fuel to the fire when things took a personal turn earlier this year.

As Nurmagomedov was getting set to claim his first taste of UFC gold back at UFC 223 in Brooklyn this past April, McGregor and his team stormed the Barclays Center and executed the now-infamous bus attack. That incident was brought upon after Nurmagomedov was involved in an altercation with Artem Lobov, a close friend and teammate of the Irishman. McGregor was ultimately able to avoid any jail time under his charges from this incident, and the fight everyone has been waiting for almost this entire year was able to come to fruition.

Saturday night also sees the return of another competitor that was never defeated for the 155-pound title championship, while also giving the UFC some insurance in case the highly-publicized main event should be put into any jeopardy. Tony Ferguson, who was slated to face Nurmagomedov back in April in Brooklyn before a freak knee injury sidelined him, begins his rise back to the top when he takes on Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of the night.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC.

UFC 229 fight information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order UFC 226 through your local cable provider

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Tale of the tape/net worth

