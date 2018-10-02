UFC 229 -- Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov tale of the tape: Net worth, age, matchup

The most anticipated UFC main event of the year is finally upon us. Saturday night inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his title on the line against former titleholder Conor McGregor. When it comes to this matchup, it has everything that mixed martial arts fans crave, from an intriguing clash of styles to legitimate bad blood that has been at a boiling point for quite some time now.

When these two meet inside the Octagon in the main event of UFC 229, we may get fireworks the likes of which we have never witnessed before in UFC.

McGregor returning to the MMA game for the first time since 2016 and coming off his historic boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last summer to face maybe the most dangerous man in the MMA world has many fans digging as deep as they can to analyze this showdown. So, as everyone does that digging to help them choose who may emerge victorious as the lightweight champion on Saturday night, let's help out with that cause a little bit by diving into the tale of the tape between McGregor and Nurmagomedov.