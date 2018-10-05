UFC 229 -- Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov tale of the tape: Net worth, matchup, age
A closer look at the lightweight championship showdown on Saturday in Las Vegas
It's finally time for UFC fans to get the main event they've been waiting a long time for. Saturday night in Las Vegas at UFC 229, Conor McGregor makes his return after nearly two years away from the Octagon to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Given the recent history between these two competitors, we may be in store for some of the best action we've ever seen in the main event of a UFC fight card.
McGregor returning to the MMA game for the first time since 2016 and coming off his historic boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last summer to face maybe the most dangerous man in the MMA world has many fans digging as deep as they can to analyze this showdown. So, as everyone does that digging to help them choose who may emerge victorious as the lightweight champion on Saturday night, let's help out with that cause a little bit by diving into the tale of the tape between McGregor and Nurmagomedov.
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Conor McGregor
Born
Soviet Union
Ireland
Age
30
30
Height
5-foot-10
5-foot-9
Weight
155 pounds
155 pounds
Reach
70 inches
74 inches
Record
26-0-0
21-3-0
Net Worth (est.)
$1 million
$99 million
-
UFC 229 predictions, odds, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking to win on the loaded card in Las Vegas on Saturday...
-
Complete guide to UFC 229 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the McGregor-Khabib PPV from Las Vegas
-
UFC 229 odds: Khabib favored to retain
Oddsmakers envision the undefeated champion spoiling McGregor's return
-
McGregor the bad-ass fighter fans crave
Despite his actions that resulted in an arrest, McGregor deserves praise for taking on his...
-
UFC 229 weigh-ins: Conor vs. Khabib set
The showdown for the lightweight championship is on for Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
Top McGregor vs Nurmagomedov DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...