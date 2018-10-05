UFC 229 -- Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov tale of the tape: Net worth, matchup, age

It's finally time for UFC fans to get the main event they've been waiting a long time for. Saturday night in Las Vegas at UFC 229, Conor McGregor makes his return after nearly two years away from the Octagon to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship.

Given the recent history between these two competitors, we may be in store for some of the best action we've ever seen in the main event of a UFC fight card.

McGregor returning to the MMA game for the first time since 2016 and coming off his historic boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last summer to face maybe the most dangerous man in the MMA world has many fans digging as deep as they can to analyze this showdown. So, as everyone does that digging to help them choose who may emerge victorious as the lightweight champion on Saturday night, let's help out with that cause a little bit by diving into the tale of the tape between McGregor and Nurmagomedov.