UFC 229 fight card -- Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: Rumors, ticket prices, date, news

The world has been waiting patiently for Conor McGregor to return to the UFC Octagon, and we recently learned that he will be returning to his MMA home at UFC 229 to square off with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 229 is set to go down on Oct. 6 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

McGregor, who last competed in combat sports in a boxing loss to Floyd Mayweather last August, is aiming to earn back the lightweight title that he never lost. As if that didn't provide enough juice to the storyline of his return, it helps that McGregor and Nurmagomedov don't exactly show a mutual respect for one another. Nurmagomedov was the target of the Irishman's infamous bus attack that took place prior to UFC 223, just one day before the undefeated Russian was crowned the new lightweight champion following a lopsided decision win over last-minute stand-in Al Iaquinta. The bad blood between these two coupled with the title McGregor was never defeated for being on the line makes this a bout that any fight fan simply can't miss.

In the co-main event of the night, heavyweights will duel as Derrick Lewis will look to follow up his unimpressive victory over Francis Ngannou at UFC 226 when he takes on Alexander Volkov. Plus, it appears that UFC gave itself an insurance policy for the main event. Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and former champion Anthony Pettis are reportedly signed on to fight on the card and could serve as replacements should either McGregor or Nurmagomedov suffer an injury.

With an event of this magnitude, many are likely planning on heading to T-Mobile Arena to catch the action live. The UFC announced the ticket pricing for UFC 229, and ESPN's Ariel Helwani provided that information.

UFC just officially announced the ticket prices for the Khabib vs. McGregor card on Oct. 6, which go on sale this week: $2,505, $2,005, $1,505, $1,005, $755, $555, $405, $355, $305, $255, $205. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 14, 2018

Oct. 6 is fast approaching, and below you can have a look at the UFC 229 fight card that has been set as we eagerly anticipate the showdown between Nurmagomedov and McGregor in Las Vegas.