UFC 229 fight card -- Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: Start time, PPV price, schedule, date
Everything you need to know ahead of the McGregor-Khabib PPV from Las Vegas
UFC 229 is almost here, and though it feels like we have been waiting forever, Saturday night in Las Vegas will see former two-division champion Conor McGregor go head-to-head with undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. And while many fights have seriously worked storylines between the fighters to get viewers to care about the bout, the hate here is real.
It goes without saying that these two are not fans of one another. If McGregor throwing a dolly at a bus containing Nurmagomedov -- as well as other fighters on the UFC 223 card -- back in April didn't prove that to you, then nothing will. But come Saturday night, all the talking and dolly-throwing is over, as these fighters will enter the cage to determine the best lightweight in the world.
Saturday night also sees the return of another competitor that was never defeated for the 155-pound title championship, while also giving the UFC some insurance in case the highly-publicized main event should be put into any jeopardy. Tony Ferguson, who was slated to face Nurmagomedov back in April in Brooklyn before a freak knee injury sidelined him, begins his rise back to the top when he takes on Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of the night.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 229.
UFC 229 fight information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order UFC 226 through your local cable provider
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 229 countdown
UFC 229 betting
