UFC 229 fight card -- McGregor vs. Khabib: Rumors, date, press conference, tickets, news

Fans have been waiting a long time to see Conor McGregor return to the UFC Octagon, but they won't have to wait very much longer to see their Irish hero return to competition, On Oct. 6 at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, the former two-division champion will be back at what he does best when he challenges undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to try an reclaim the title that he was never defeated for.

The bad blood between these two stems back to April and UFC 223 weekend, where McGregor and his team executed the infamous bus attack in search of Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn. Later that weekend, Nurmagomedov would go on to claim McGregor's former title with a win over Al Iaquinta. The two recently faced off with one another in New York City at a press conference to promote the event, and of course, McGregor did not waste the opportunity to turn into his brash self that fans are used to.

In the co-main event of the night, it appears that the UFC gave itself an insurance policy for the main event. Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and former champion Anthony Pettis are officially on the card and could serve as replacements should either McGregor or Nurmagomedov suffer an injury. When the Ferguson vs. Pettis bout was added to the UFC 229 card, the heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov was bumped from the co-main event slot.

With an event of this magnitude, many are likely planning on heading to T-Mobile Arena to catch the action live. The UFC announced the ticket pricing for UFC 229, and ESPN's Ariel Helwani provided that information.

UFC just officially announced the ticket prices for the Khabib vs. McGregor card on Oct. 6, which go on sale this week: $2,505, $2,005, $1,505, $1,005, $755, $555, $405, $355, $305, $255, $205. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 14, 2018

Oct. 6 is fast approaching, and below you can have a look at the UFC 229 fight card that has been set as we eagerly anticipate the showdown between Nurmagomedov and McGregor in Las Vegas.