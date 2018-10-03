UFC 229 fight card, odds: Khabib Nurmagomedov favored over Conor McGregor in main event

UFC 229 may not be the most stacked card top to bottom that the promotion will present all year, but it will bring us the most anticipated main event we've seen in quite a while. Saturday night in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship he never lost inside the cage.

In arguably his toughest challenge to date, McGregor is expected to enter the Octagon as a betting underdog. Upon the announcement, Bovada set Nurmagomedov at -200 with McGregor at +160. As you'll see below, those odds have shifted just slightly, with Nurmagomedov still favored to come away still undefeated with his title. The last time McGregor entered the Octagon as a betting underdog was against Jose Aldo in 2016, where he scored a 13-second knockout.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

In the co-main event of the night, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson -- who was stripped of his title after a freak injury forced him out of a scheduled bout with Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 -- is heavily favored in his own return to competition as he battles the suddenly-surging Anthony Pettis.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 229 card set to take place on Saturday.

UFC 229 odds