UFC 229 fight card, odds: Khabib Nurmagomedov favored over Conor McGregor in main event
Oddsmakers envision the undefeated champion spoiling McGregor's return
UFC 229 may not be the most stacked card top to bottom that the promotion will present all year, but it will bring us the most anticipated main event we've seen in quite a while. Saturday night in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship he never lost inside the cage.
In arguably his toughest challenge to date, McGregor is expected to enter the Octagon as a betting underdog. Upon the announcement, Bovada set Nurmagomedov at -200 with McGregor at +160. As you'll see below, those odds have shifted just slightly, with Nurmagomedov still favored to come away still undefeated with his title. The last time McGregor entered the Octagon as a betting underdog was against Jose Aldo in 2016, where he scored a 13-second knockout.
In the co-main event of the night, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson -- who was stripped of his title after a freak injury forced him out of a scheduled bout with Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 -- is heavily favored in his own return to competition as he battles the suddenly-surging Anthony Pettis.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 229 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 229 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -160
Conor McGregor +130
Lightweight title
Tony Ferguson -350
Anthony Pettis +265
Lightweight
Dominick Reyes - 225
Ovince Saint Preux +175
Light heavyweight
Alexander Volkov -185
Derrick Lewis +150
Heavyweight
Felice Herrig -130
Michelle Waterson +100
Women's strawweight
Sergio Pettis -150
Jussier Formiga +120
Flyweight
Vicente Luque -800
Jalin Turner +500
Welterweight
Aspen Ladd -165
Tonya Evinger +135
Women's bantamweight
|Yana Kunitskaya -190
|Lina Lansberg +155
|Women's bantamweight
|Alan Patrick -260
|Scott Holtzman +200
|Lightweight
|Nik Lentz -230
|Gray Maynard +180
|Lightweight
|Ryan LaFlare -140
|Tony Martin +110
|Welterweight
