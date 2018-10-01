UFC 229 fight odds, lines: Khabib Nurmagomedov favored over Conor McGregor in main event
Oddsmakers envision the undefeated champion spoiling McGregor's return
UFC 229 may not be the most stacked card top to bottom that the promotion will present all year, but it will bring us the most anticipated main event we've seen in quite a while. Saturday night in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship he never lost inside the cage.
When the bout was officially announced on Aug. 3, it may have surprised some -- especially casual fans -- to learn that Nurmagomedov was the betting favorite over the brash and more popular McGregor. However, the fact remains that this will be McGregor's first MMA fight in over two years, so you can't necessarily blame the oddsmakers for giving the nod to the champ headed in. Upon the announcement, Bovada set Nurmagomedov at -200 with McGregor at +160. As you'll see below, those odds have shifted just slightly, with Nurmagomedov still favored to come away still undefeated with his title.
In the co-main event of the night, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson -- who was stripped of the title after a freak injury forced him out of a scheduled bout with Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 -- is heavily favored in his own return to competition as he battles the suddenly-surging Anthony Pettis. Ferguson sits at -360 early in the week, with Pettis at +270.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 229 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 229 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -155
Conor McGregor +125
Lightweight title
Tony Ferguson -360
Anthony Pettis +270
Lightweight
Dominick Reyes - 225
Ovince Saint Preux +175
Light heavyweight
Alexander Volkov -175
Derrick Lewis +145
Heavyweight
Felice Herrig -135
Michelle Waterson +105
Women's strawweight
Sean O'Malley -305
Jose Quinonez +235
Bantamweight
Sergio Pettis -175
Jussier Formiga +145
Flyweight
Vicente Luque -700
Jalin Turner +450
Welterweight
Aspen Ladd -140
Tonya Evinger +110
Women's bantamweight
|Yana Kunitskaya -190
|Lina Lansberg +155
|Women's bantamweight
|Alan Patrick -250
|Scott Holtzman +195
|Lightweight
|Nik Lentz -225
|Gray Maynard +175
|Lightweight
|Ryan LaFlare -160
|Tony Martin +130
|Welterweight
