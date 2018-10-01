UFC 229 fight odds, lines: Khabib Nurmagomedov favored over Conor McGregor in main event

Oddsmakers envision the undefeated champion spoiling McGregor's return

UFC 229 may not be the most stacked card top to bottom that the promotion will present all year, but it will bring us the most anticipated main event we've seen in quite a while. Saturday night in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship he never lost inside the cage. 

When the bout was officially announced on Aug. 3, it may have surprised some -- especially casual fans -- to learn that Nurmagomedov was the betting favorite over the brash and more popular McGregor. However, the fact remains that this will be McGregor's first MMA fight in over two years, so you can't necessarily blame the oddsmakers for giving the nod to the champ headed in. Upon the announcement, Bovada set Nurmagomedov at -200 with McGregor at +160. As you'll see below, those odds have shifted just slightly, with Nurmagomedov still favored to come away still undefeated with his title. 

In the co-main event of the night, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson -- who was stripped of the title after a freak injury forced him out of a scheduled bout with Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 -- is heavily favored in his own return to competition as he battles the suddenly-surging Anthony Pettis. Ferguson sits at -360 early in the week, with Pettis at +270. 

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 229 card set to take place on Saturday. 

UFC 229 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -155

Conor McGregor +125

Lightweight title

Tony Ferguson -360

Anthony Pettis +270

Lightweight

Dominick Reyes - 225

Ovince Saint Preux +175

Light heavyweight

Alexander Volkov -175

Derrick Lewis +145

Heavyweight

Felice Herrig -135

Michelle Waterson +105

Women's strawweight

Sean O'Malley -305

Jose Quinonez +235

Bantamweight

Sergio Pettis -175

Jussier Formiga +145

Flyweight

Vicente Luque -700

Jalin Turner +450

Welterweight

Aspen Ladd -140 

Tonya Evinger +110

Women's bantamweight

Yana Kunitskaya -190Lina Lansberg +155Women's bantamweight
Alan Patrick -250Scott Holtzman +195Lightweight
Nik Lentz -225 Gray Maynard +175Lightweight
Ryan LaFlare -160Tony Martin +130Welterweight

