UFC 229, Khabib vs. McGregor: Arrests, fines and more fallout from the post-fight brawl

We knew heading into the UFC 229 main event on Saturday night between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor that we'd see fireworks, but we assumed they'd only ignite when the two fighters were engaged in sanctioned battle. What many didn't expect is that the biggest excitement would come after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round to retain his championship.

Beginning with Nurmagomedov scaling the cage to attack fellow fighter Dillon Danis on the outside, the UFC 229 main event turned into one of the more embarrassing moments in mixed marital arts history. Given the gravity of the situation that took place on Saturday night, there are a lot of questions that need answers attached. While it could be quite a while before all of them reach a resolution, here is what we know to this point.

UFC 229 fallout

Arrests: Three men involved in the brawl were arrested on Saturday night in T-Mobile Arena. UFC president Dana White confirmed the men appeared to be associates of Nurmagomedov. In a more formal press conference later on, though, White revealed that McGregor refused to press charges against the men and they have since been released.

Purses: Initially, White said that both McGregor and Nurmagomedov would not receive their guaranteed paychecks of $3 million and $2 million, respectively, as they were being withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). However, White clarified himself a short time later by revealing to reporters that while McGregor would indeed receive his pay, the champion's check is being withheld due to his actions after his victory.

Lightweight championship: One of the bigger questions coming out of this mess will be the status of the lightweight title. Nurmagomedov did defeat McGregor and was formally announced as the retaining champion, even though White refused to present him with the belt afterwards, as is customary. That doesn't mean it's guaranteed Nurmagomedov remains the titleholder. There could be a lengthy suspension, fines or even an arrest in the future for Nurmagomedov. That being the case, he would likely see the 155-pound title taken away from him, a possibility White alluded to in his press conference, though he said he would wait to see what the NSAC decides first.

Suspensions: White promised that if any of the men involved in attacking McGregor were UFC fighters -- or even if they were not -- they would never fight in UFC. He also said he expects the NSAC to hand down serious punishment to Nurmagomedov, likely a lengthy suspension, especially since the Nevada governor had to run out of the arena after being scared for what was transpiring after the fight.

Rematch: Naturally, White was pegged about the potential for a rematch, given how lucrative that would be couple with the events of Saturday night. He noted the steps that need to be taken from both the legal side as well as the NSAC in dancing around the question, but he never specifically shot down the notion entirely.