UFC 229: McGregor vs. Khabib start time, live stream, fight card, watch online, odds, PPV price

The time has finally arrived for maybe the most anticipated UFC main event in history. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor makes his way back to the UFC for the first time in nearly two years as he challenges the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship at UFC 229. This is a title that McGregor never lost, and when you couple that with the highly-publicized bad blood between the two competitors, we should not be void of all the fireworks in Sin City.

In the co-main event, two former lightweight champions take center stage as Tony Ferguson returns from injury to take on Anthony Pettis. Essentially, this bout on Saturday prior to the main event could serve as a title eliminator with the winner earning a shot at the gold down the road. That and so much more is expected on Saturday in Vegas, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 229 action on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 229 prelims

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 229 main card

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)

Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 229 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 229 main card, odds