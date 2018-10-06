UFC 229: McGregor vs. Khabib start time, live stream, fight card, watch online, odds, PPV price
Here's everything you need to know to catch the massive UFC 229 event on Saturday in Las Vegas
The time has finally arrived for maybe the most anticipated UFC main event in history. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor makes his way back to the UFC for the first time in nearly two years as he challenges the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship at UFC 229. This is a title that McGregor never lost, and when you couple that with the highly-publicized bad blood between the two competitors, we should not be void of all the fireworks in Sin City.
In the co-main event, two former lightweight champions take center stage as Tony Ferguson returns from injury to take on Anthony Pettis. Essentially, this bout on Saturday prior to the main event could serve as a title eliminator with the winner earning a shot at the gold down the road. That and so much more is expected on Saturday in Vegas, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 229 action on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 229 prelims
Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
How to watch UFC 229 main card
Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)
Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 229 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 229 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -160
Conor McGregor +130
UFC lightweight title
Tony Ferguson -340
Anthony Pettis +260
Lightweight
Dominick Reyes -240
Ovince Saint Preux +190
Light heavyweight
|Alexander Volkov -170
|Derrick Lewis +140
|Heavyweight
|Felice Herrig -120
|Michelle Waterson +110
|Women's strawweight
-
