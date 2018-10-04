UFC 229 predictions: Fighters make their picks for Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

We're just days away from UFC 229 finally taking place. After weeks of build up, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will enter the Octagon in Las Vegas to battle for the lightweight crown in what is being billed as arguably the biggest MMA fight of all time.

With such a big event on tap, some of the biggest names in the sport shared their thoughts on how they see the fight going down and who they think will walk away victorious. We've compiled the best for your perusal below.

Justin Gaethje (UFC lightweight) -- It's hard to beat confidence and [McGregor's] the most confident guy on planet earth. I don't know how he will stop Khabib from getting him down and getting him to where he eventually wants the fight. I probably see Khabib winning, but his left hand is phenomenal and you cannot take anything away from that thing. (Helen Yee Sports)

Nick Diaz (UFC middleweight) -- It's gonna be a tough fight for both people. There's a lot of pressure for one guy. Khabib's supposed to win because a guy like Conor, it takes a long time to develop a formula to deal with somebody like Georges St-Pierre or Khabib. It takes a certain formula you have to use, you have to turn over, but you have to know how to deal with [the noise]. (EsNews)

Anthony Pettis (Former UFC lightweight champion) -- I think Conor's win over Eddie solidifies him more as champion more than Khabib beating Al. That's just facts. The belt is where it is, they had to do it for the business, they had to move it forward, but if it was true to the game, Conor would be the champion.We've all seen his striking game. We saw him in his last fight against Al and how he performed. If he comes like that against Conor? I mean, that's the wrong guy to do it against. I'm sure he's motivated, I'm sure Conor's motivated. But I'm picking Conor. (MMAFighting)

Darren Till (UFC welterweight) -- Before I actually predicted that Khabib would edge it in five rounds - now I'm sort of going towards Conor. Listen mate, Khabib's an animal -- he's a f---ing sick dude -- so is Conor. People write him off because they think Khabib is going to ragdoll him. You're not going to ragdoll him. He's got to be careful to try and ragdoll him because if you come in that distance -- I know how it works -- you've got to be careful. (The Express)

Al Iaquinta (UFC lightweight) -- The worst-case scenario [for McGregor], I think [Nurmagomedov] takes a few shots from Conor and just keeps coming forward," Iaquinta said. "I mean, Conor obviously has the power to put him out, but I don't know. Does he? I think a lot of people think he does, because he's knocked a lot of people out, but Khabib is tough. He sees things, he's got a little awkward style, which is different. It's tough to adjust to, because it's so different, standup-wise. I think he could just get after him," Iaquinta continued, discussing Khabib Nurmagomedov. "Get after him, keep the pressure on him. Conor, he's quit before. He's given up. Against Diaz, it gets a little later rounds. I think he's a pretty fighter. If the fight is pretty and it's going good for him … [Chad] Mendes took that fight on no notice. He had zero in the gas tank going into that fight. If it's five rounds of that, I think Conor is finding a way out. (MMAFighting)

Georges St-Pierre (Former UFC welterweight, middleweight champion) -- If I have to bet, if I have to put my house on it, I have to pick Khabib. Khabib has never lost before, Conor has a few loss on the ground and that's where Khabib is good and that's where Khabib is the most competent. However, sometimes Khabib is a slow starter and he get punched a lot. He [has trouble] closing distance, but once he has you in the clinch, he's very good. The house goes in Khabib's favor, maybe 60-40. I see more ways to win from Khabib than I do from Conor. (Submission Radio)

TJ Dillahsaw (UFC bantamweight champion) -- When I heard it awhile ago, my money was on Khabib. But after Khabib's last performance against Al, and Al is a good guy, good fighter, I don't think his standup is there. I feel like Conor's got that left hand. He's fast, he's going to be able to use his angles, his crazy kicks, and I've always underestimated the guy. Like Eddie Alvarez, 'oh, he's gonna run through him.' Boom! (Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub)

Chael Sonnen (Bellator MMA heavyweight) -- When I look at that fight, I think Khabib kicks his ass. I've always thought Khabib would kick his ass. I always thought Khabib would just go take him down and beat him up. I'm also then confronted with the evidence that Chad Mendes also took him down, but failed to beat him up. I'm also confronted with the evidence that I thought Jose Aldo would go out there, expose Conor and beat him up. Im confronted with the fact that I thought Eddie Alvarez would go out and beat him up. I'm not sure we know the answer to the question of "how good is Conor?" But I think he's in over his head. (Chael Sonnen)

Eddie Alvarez (UFC lightweight) -- I think if Khabib does not correct the mistake of sitting back with his chin back to the side, Conor's gonna put his lights out with that left pretty bad, pretty quickly. But Conor McGregor, looking at his past fights, I don't think he has a strong spirit for fighting on the ground. I dont think Conor has a strong enough spirit to withstand Khabib's ground attack over and over and over. I have to give the edge to Khabib. (EsNews)

Kevin Lee (UFC lightweight) -- I think Conor's probably going to sleep him," Lee said during an appearance on MMAjunkie Radio. "I'm just looking at the matchup and how the styles is, and especially with someone like Khabib. Khabib's just got the same holes that I've been seeing for years and years and years. And I know Conor's been seeing them, too. So, when you see those holes, and they're not getting at least a little closed, then he's going to get slept. (MMAJunkie Radio)

Kelvin Gastelum (UFC middleweight) -- Every time someone talks to me about Khabib they tell me how strong he is and how he feels like a heavyweight once he gets ahold of you. And then once he's on top of you, how he feels like a heavyweight. So I feel like, once he grabs ahold of Conor, he's never felt that kind of pressure. I think Khabib will get it done. I'm Team Khabib, baby. (TMZ)

Tyron Woodley (UFC welterweight champion) -- These guys are each other's kryptonite, if Khabib can clobber and pressure Conor McGregor on a full camp. Chad Mendes had half the reach and didn't have a full camp and he was able to do it. But the timing of Conor McGregor, he might be one of the best at it in the game, so I think if Khabib comes forward with his head wide open for some straight lefts, he might get lit up. So, it really depends on who closes the gap the best, and it's going to be early. If Khabib starts pressuring him in the first round and have success, that's the fight! If Conor can catch him and slip him, we might see him getting the TKO. If I had to flip a coin, I would probably say Khabib, just cause I think Khabib will deal with the emotion, a lot of guys lose to Conor cause they can't deal with getting emotional. He's going to mentally try to brainwash him, get into the head. I think Khabib will be strong enough mentally not to allow that to happen and stick to the gameplan. (ESPN)