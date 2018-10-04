UFC 229 prop bets: Weigh-ins, PPV buys, McGregor vs. Khabib fight odds, KOs, total rounds

Conor McGregor's anticipated return to the Octagon takes place Saturday night in Las Vegas, where undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will square off with the former two-division champ at UFC 229.

By the time McGregor and Nurmagomedov take the ring, there will be no more time for words, antics and predictions. Just fighting.

But that doesn't mean you can't consider all the sideshow buildup to UFC 229, which kicks into high gear with a 10 p.m. main card from T-Mobile Arena. In fact, BetDSI Sportsbook has unveiled a seemingly countless list of props and odds for the title bout, and there are wagers to be made on everything from the evening's PPV purchases to the likelihood of McGregor bringing a bottle of Proper No. 12 whiskey into the cage.

Here's a rundown of BetDSI's prop bets for Saturday's spectacle:

Will Conor McGregor make weight?

Yes -900

No +500

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov make weight?

Yes -705

No +435

Will either McGregor or Khabib throw a punch?

Yes +2000

No -8500

Total UFC 229 PPV buys (by the millions)

Under 1.8 million +160

1.8 to 2 million +730

2 to 2.2 million +685

2.3 to 2.5 million +440

Over 2.5 million +155

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov wear papakha (a Russian wig) into the cage?

Yes -9900

No +3000

Will Conor McGregor bring an Irish flag into the cage?

Yes -9900

No +3000

Will Conor McGregor bring a bottle of Proper No. 12 whiskey into the cage?

Yes -185

No +145

First fighter to visibly bleed

Conor McGregor -150

Khabib Nurmagomedov +100

First fighter to hit the mat with any other body part besides feet

Conor McGregor -300

Khabib Nurmagomedov +200

Will either fighter taunt the other verbally during the fight?

Yes -9900

No +3000

Will either fighter be choked out and lose consciousness?

Yes +450

No -950

Will either fighter be knocked out and lose consciousness?

Yes +350

No -750

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes +260

No -385

Total rounds of UFC 229 McGregor-Nurmagomedov fight

Over 2.5 (+105)

Under 2.5 (-135)

Fight odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov -180

Conor McGregor +145

When will the fight end?

First round +200

Second round +300

Third round +400

Fourth round +750

Fifth round +1250

Goes the distance +260

Round betting

Conor McGregor wins in first round +350

Conor McGregor wins in second round +550

Conor McGregor wins in third round +1000

Conor McGregor wins in fourth round +2000

Conor McGregor wins in fifth round +3000

Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in first round +500

Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in second round +550

Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in third round +650

Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in fourth round +900

Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in fifth round +1100

Fight ends in a draw +8000

Method of victory

Conor McGregor by KO, TKO, DQ, Submission +160

Khabib Nurmagomedov by KO, TKO, DQ, Submission +100

Conor McGregor by Decision or Technical Decision +1000

Khabib Nurmagomedov by Decision or Technical Decision +300

