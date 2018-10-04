UFC 229 prop bets: Weigh-ins, PPV buys, McGregor vs. Khabib fight odds, KOs, total rounds
You can bet on just about anything related to McGregor's fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov
Conor McGregor's anticipated return to the Octagon takes place Saturday night in Las Vegas, where undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will square off with the former two-division champ at UFC 229.
By the time McGregor and Nurmagomedov take the ring, there will be no more time for words, antics and predictions. Just fighting.
But that doesn't mean you can't consider all the sideshow buildup to UFC 229, which kicks into high gear with a 10 p.m. main card from T-Mobile Arena. In fact, BetDSI Sportsbook has unveiled a seemingly countless list of props and odds for the title bout, and there are wagers to be made on everything from the evening's PPV purchases to the likelihood of McGregor bringing a bottle of Proper No. 12 whiskey into the cage.
Here's a rundown of BetDSI's prop bets for Saturday's spectacle:
Will Conor McGregor make weight?
Yes -900
No +500
Will Khabib Nurmagomedov make weight?
Yes -705
No +435
Will either McGregor or Khabib throw a punch?
Yes +2000
No -8500
Total UFC 229 PPV buys (by the millions)
Under 1.8 million +160
1.8 to 2 million +730
2 to 2.2 million +685
2.3 to 2.5 million +440
Over 2.5 million +155
Will Khabib Nurmagomedov wear papakha (a Russian wig) into the cage?
Yes -9900
No +3000
Will Conor McGregor bring an Irish flag into the cage?
Yes -9900
No +3000
Will Conor McGregor bring a bottle of Proper No. 12 whiskey into the cage?
Yes -185
No +145
First fighter to visibly bleed
Conor McGregor -150
Khabib Nurmagomedov +100
First fighter to hit the mat with any other body part besides feet
Conor McGregor -300
Khabib Nurmagomedov +200
Will either fighter taunt the other verbally during the fight?
Yes -9900
No +3000
Will either fighter be choked out and lose consciousness?
Yes +450
No -950
Will either fighter be knocked out and lose consciousness?
Yes +350
No -750
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes +260
No -385
Total rounds of UFC 229 McGregor-Nurmagomedov fight
Over 2.5 (+105)
Under 2.5 (-135)
Fight odds
Khabib Nurmagomedov -180
Conor McGregor +145
When will the fight end?
First round +200
Second round +300
Third round +400
Fourth round +750
Fifth round +1250
Goes the distance +260
Round betting
Conor McGregor wins in first round +350
Conor McGregor wins in second round +550
Conor McGregor wins in third round +1000
Conor McGregor wins in fourth round +2000
Conor McGregor wins in fifth round +3000
Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in first round +500
Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in second round +550
Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in third round +650
Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in fourth round +900
Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in fifth round +1100
Fight ends in a draw +8000
Method of victory
Conor McGregor by KO, TKO, DQ, Submission +160
Khabib Nurmagomedov by KO, TKO, DQ, Submission +100
Conor McGregor by Decision or Technical Decision +1000
Khabib Nurmagomedov by Decision or Technical Decision +300
Fight ends in a draw +8000
