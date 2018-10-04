UFC 229 prop bets: Weigh-ins, PPV buys, McGregor vs. Khabib fight odds, KOs, total rounds

You can bet on just about anything related to McGregor's fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor's anticipated return to the Octagon takes place Saturday night in Las Vegas, where undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will square off with the former two-division champ at UFC 229.

By the time McGregor and Nurmagomedov take the ring, there will be no more time for words, antics and predictions. Just fighting.

But that doesn't mean you can't consider all the sideshow buildup to UFC 229, which kicks into high gear with a 10 p.m. main card from T-Mobile Arena. In fact, BetDSI Sportsbook has unveiled a seemingly countless list of props and odds for the title bout, and there are wagers to be made on everything from the evening's PPV purchases to the likelihood of McGregor bringing a bottle of Proper No. 12 whiskey into the cage.

Here's a rundown of BetDSI's prop bets for Saturday's spectacle:

Will Conor McGregor make weight?

Yes -900
No +500

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov make weight?

Yes -705
No +435

Will either McGregor or Khabib throw a punch?

Yes +2000
No -8500

Total UFC 229 PPV buys (by the millions)

Under 1.8 million +160
1.8 to 2 million +730
2 to 2.2 million +685
2.3 to 2.5 million +440
Over 2.5 million +155

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov wear papakha (a Russian wig) into the cage?

Yes -9900
No +3000

Will Conor McGregor bring an Irish flag into the cage?

Yes -9900
No +3000

Will Conor McGregor bring a bottle of Proper No. 12 whiskey into the cage?

Yes -185
No +145

First fighter to visibly bleed

Conor McGregor -150
Khabib Nurmagomedov +100

First fighter to hit the mat with any other body part besides feet

Conor McGregor -300
Khabib Nurmagomedov +200

Will either fighter taunt the other verbally during the fight?

Yes -9900
No +3000

Will either fighter be choked out and lose consciousness?

Yes +450
No -950

Will either fighter be knocked out and lose consciousness?

Yes +350
No -750

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes +260
No -385

Total rounds of UFC 229 McGregor-Nurmagomedov fight

Over 2.5 (+105)
Under 2.5 (-135)

Fight odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov -180
Conor McGregor +145

When will the fight end?

First round +200
Second round +300
Third round +400
Fourth round +750
Fifth round +1250
Goes the distance +260

Round betting

Conor McGregor wins in first round +350
Conor McGregor wins in second round +550
Conor McGregor wins in third round +1000
Conor McGregor wins in fourth round +2000
Conor McGregor wins in fifth round +3000
Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in first round +500
Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in second round +550
Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in third round +650
Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in fourth round +900
Khabib Nurmagomedov wins in fifth round +1100
Fight ends in a draw +8000

Method of victory

Conor McGregor by KO, TKO, DQ, Submission +160
Khabib Nurmagomedov by KO, TKO, DQ, Submission +100
Conor McGregor by Decision or Technical Decision +1000
Khabib Nurmagomedov by Decision or Technical Decision +300
Fight ends in a draw +8000

