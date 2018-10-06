UFC 229 results -- Khabib vs. McGregor: Live updates, fight card, start time, highlights

LAS VEGAS -- The fight we have all been waiting for will finally go down Saturday night in Las Vegas as undefeated lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his title on the line against Conor McGregor, the mixed martial arts superstar who never lost the championship. UFC 229 will be a massive showcase for the company with two of its biggest stars going head-to-head in the main event, though some are understandably wondering if McGregor will be the same fighter after two years away from the Octagon.

In co-main event action, Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis square off with the winner likely standing as the No. 1 contender to whichever man emerges as champion at T-Mobile Arena. UFC 229 is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET with preliminary fights before the main card kicks into gear at 10 p.m. Khabib and McGregor should go on closer to midnight as one of the most anticipated fights in MMA history builds to a climax in Sin City.

Keep on reading for a full fight card from UFC 229 as well as highlights and updates from the show.

UFC 229 fight card, recap

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor -- lightweight title

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis -- lightweight

Dominick Reyes vs. Ovince Saint Preux -- light heavyweight

Alexander Volkov vs. Derrick Lewis -- heavyweight

Felice Herrig vs. Michelle Waterson -- women's strawweight

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga -- flyweight

Vincente Luque vs. Jalin Turner -- welterweight

Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger -- women's bantamweight

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick -- lightweight

UFC 229 live results

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt on Saturday night with live analysis, updates and highlights below. If you are having trouble viewing the application, please click here.

