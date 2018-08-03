UFC 230 card: Nate Diaz reportedly set to make his return vs. Dustin Poirier at MSG

Nate Diaz has been scheduled to make a return to UFC for quite a while now, and it appears his comeback fight is now set. And his opponent won't be anything close to a pushover, either.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, Diaz will return to the Octagon on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden where he will square off with Dustin Poirier in a lightweight matchup.

The formal announcement of the fight is expected to be made on Friday during the UFC's quarterly press conference in Los Angeles, where UFC 227 is taking place Saturday evening.

Diaz last competed in the Octagon at UFC 202 in August 2016 when he was on the wrong end of a majority decision to Conor McGregor, whom he had defeated previously at UFC 196 in March 2016 via second-round submission. The Stockton, California, native has taken some significant time away from the fight game -- over two years -- but in recent months has expressed his desire to get back to work.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

While Diaz has been away, Poirier has been making quite the name for himself as one of the more dangerous fighters to encounter in the company. Poirier is currently riding a streak of three consecutive TKO victories with his most recent devastating performance coming last Saturday at UFC on Fox 30.

In his heavily-anticipated rematch with Eddie Alvarez, Poirier brutally finished the former lightweight champion with punches and knee strikes. Prior to that victory, Poirier came out on top via fourth-round TKO in a war to be remembered with Justin Gaethje at UFC on Fox 29 in April.

This bout, which will be anticipated as one of the more action-packed of the year given the striking ability and toughness of both men, will serve as the co-main event of the UFC 230 card. No other main event for the card has been announced.