UFC 230 card: Nate Diaz returning to face Dustin Poirier at Madison Square Garden

Nate Diaz has been away from UFC competition for over two years, but that will officially change this fall. During the UFC's 25th anniversary press conference held on Friday leading up to the UFC 227 event this weekend, it was announced that Diaz will square off with bruising lightweight contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 230, which is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 3 inside Madison Square Garden.

News of the fight was first reported by the Los Angeles Times late Thursday evening.

Diaz last competed in the Octagon at UFC 202 in August 2016 when he was on the wrong end of a majority decision to Conor McGregor, whom he had defeated previously at UFC 196 in March 2016 via second-round submission. The Stockton, California, native has taken some significant time away from the fight game -- over two years, as mentioned -- but in recent months has expressed his desire to get back to work.

While Diaz has been away, Poirier has been making quite the name for himself as one of the more dangerous fighters to encounter in the company. Poirier is currently riding a streak of three consecutive TKO victories with his most recent devastating performance coming last Saturday at UFC on Fox 30.

In his heavily-anticipated rematch with Eddie Alvarez, Poirier brutally finished the former lightweight champion with punches and knee strikes. Prior to that victory, Poirier came out on top via fourth-round TKO in a war to be remembered with Justin Gaethje at UFC on Fox 29 in April.

This bout, which will be anticipated as one of the more action-packed of the year given the striking ability and toughness of both men, will serve as the co-main event of the UFC 230 card. No other main event for the card has been announced.