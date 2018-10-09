UFC 230 fight card: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for heavyweight title fight set as headliner

A peculiar problem has been lingering over the UFC 230 card, with no main event being formally announced for the show in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3 with just weeks to go. That problem appears to have reached a final resolution, though, as a heavyweight championship clash few saw coming their way set to serve as the headlining fight.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN was first to report on Tuesday that Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight championship for the first time against Derrick Lewis. This announcement scraps the idea that one of the biggest cards of the year would be headlined by a fight for the vacant women's flyweight championship featuring Valentina Shevchenko and the relatively unknown Sijara Eubanks.

Cormier (21-1) is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career, defeating Stipe Miocic via first-round TKO at UFC 226 to claim the heavyweight championship. The victory made history for Cormier as he became a simultaneous dual-champion, currently holding the light heavyweight championship as well. It also brought to an end the record run Miocic was on of consecutive heavyweight title defenses, which ended at three.

Lewis (21-5) will be making an absurd turnaround to take the title bout with Cormier. The "Black Beast" just competed on the UFC 229 card in Las Vegas this past weekend, needing a last-second surge to defeat Alexander Volkov via TKO in the third round. Lewis is currently riding a three-fight win streak, which includes quite possibly one of the more forgettable heavyweight bouts in recent memory against Francis Ngannou on the same UFC 226 card where Cormier captured the heavyweight crown.

Turnarounds and assumed opponents aside, the UFC 230 card has been salvaged by a heavyweight main event that is, at the very least, an intriguing clash of styles. Plus, these two finally get to settle their beef that was revealed to the masses back in July prior to their respective UFC 226 bouts.