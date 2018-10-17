UFC 230 fight card, main event, poster: Daniel Cormier-Derrick Lewis clash for heavyweight title
The card for UFC 230 is coming together as Nov. 3 approaches
UFC will be making its return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3 when the UFC 230 fight card takes place. The UFC schedule as the year comes to a close is an exciting one, and the main event of UFC 230 featuring the heavyweight championship being defended by one of the pound-for-pound best in the world is proof of that.
After months and months of speculation and questioning, UFC finally found its main event for the return to New York. Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will take on Derrick Lewis in a title fight nobody saw coming. Cormier earned the heavyweight strap after knocking out Stipe Miocic in the first round at UFC 226, but a hand injury was expected to keep him out of action until 2019.
Lewis, on the other hand, is coming off a shocking third-round TKO over Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 where he won the fight with almost no time on the clock. This will be a three-week turnaround for "The Black Beast."
This all comes after recent reports had Valentina Shevchenko taking on Sijara Eubanks in a contest for the vacant women's flyweight championship.
UFC 230 was slated to have a co-main event fight fans were very much looking forward to, but unfortunately, that had to be scrapped on the same day the heavyweight championship main event was announced. A returning Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were set to square off in a lightweight division matchup, but Poirier was forced to pull out due to an undisclosed injury suffered while training. At this time, reports state that no replacement will be sought out for Diaz, and he's off the card as well.
Below, you can have a look at the entire UFC 230 as it's shaped out to this point.
UFC 230 fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Derrick Lewis
UFC heavyweight title
Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman
Middleweight
Ronaldo Souza vs. David Branch
Middleweight
Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman
Middleweight
Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya
Middleweight
Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi
Featherweight
Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi
Women's flyweight
Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes
Featherweight
Lyman Good vs. Sultan Aliev
Welterweight
Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata
Lightweight
Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh
Featherweight
Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte
Bantamweight
