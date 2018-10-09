UFC 230 fight card, main event rumors: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis officially set for MSG

The card for UFC 230 is coming together as Nov. 3 approaches

UFC will be making its return to New York City and Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3 with the UFC 230 card. Any combat sports event that takes place in Madison Square Garden is considered a big deal, and of course, this is no exception.

After months and months of speculation and questioning, UFC finally found its main event for the return to New York. Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will take on Derrick Lewis in a title fight nobody saw coming. Cormier earned the heavyweight strap after knocking out Stipe Miocic in the first round at UFC 226, but a hand injury was expected to keep him out of action until 2019. 

Lewis, on the other hand, is coming off a shocking third-round TKO over Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 where he won the fight with almost no time on the clock. This will be a three-week turnaround for "The Black Beast."

This all comes after recent reports had Valentina Shevchenko taking on Sijara Eubanks in a contest for the vacant women's flyweight championship

As for the rest of the card, some would maybe argue that the co-main event is worthy of being called the headline attraction. Nate Diaz is set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time since his decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2016 when he takes on the streaking Dustin Poirier. In addition to Diaz-Poirier, a middleweight rivalry will be renewed when former champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman do battle for the first time since their UFC 194 bout in 2015 where Weidman dropped the middleweight strap to Rockhold. 

Below, you can have a look at the entire UFC 230 as it's shaped out to this point. 

UFC 230 fight card

FightWeight Class
Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Derrick LewisHeavyweight title

Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier

Lightweight

Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman

Middleweight

Ronaldo Souza vs. David Branch

Middleweight

Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

Middleweight

Lyman Good vs. Sultan Aliev

Welterweight

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Bantamweight

Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata

Lightweight

Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman

Middleweight

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Featherweight

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Featherweight

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Featherweight

