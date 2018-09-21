UFC 230 fight card, main event rumors, date, start time for Madison Square Garden
The card for UFC 230 is coming together, though it still needs a main event
The UFC will return to the "World's Most Famous Arena" on Nov. 3 as it presents to us the UFC 230 event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City as the year comes to a close. The main card is scheduled to being at 10 p.m. ET live on pay-per-view.
UFC 230 is shaping up to be quite the spectacle on paper, but there is one glaring issue as the card approaches: No headlining fight has been scheduled as of yet. One of the most anticipated cards of the year is still without a main event, but the company does have some viable options on the table. Despite Dana White shooting down the possibility of Jon Jones headlining the card upon his return from suspension, we've certainly seen the UFC president go back on his word before. Also, it's still possible we could see a welterweight championship showdown featuring undisputed titleholder Tyron Woodley defending against former interim champion Colby Covington.
As for the rest of the card, some would maybe argue that the co-main event is worthy of being called the headline attraction. Nate Diaz is set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time since his decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2016 when he takes on the streaking Dustin Poirier. In addition to Diaz-Poirier, a middleweight rivalry will be renewed when former champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman do battle for the first time since their UFC 194 bout in 2015 where Weidman dropped the middleweight strap to Rockhold.
Below, you can have a look at the entire UFC 230 as it's shaped out to this point, with the main event still to be announced.
UFC 230 fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier
Lightweight
Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman
Middleweight
Ronaldo Souza vs. David Branch
Middleweight
Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya
Middleweight
Lyman Good vs. Sultan Aliev
Welterweight
Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte
Bantamweight
Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata
Lightweight
Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman
Middleweight
Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes
Featherweight
Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh
Featherweight
Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi
Featherweight
