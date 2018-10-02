UFC 230 fight card, main event rumors, start time, date for Madison Square Garden

On Nov. 3, UFC will be making its return to the Big Apple when it presents the UFC 230 fight card inside Madison Square Garden. While advertised as one of the most anticipated cards of the entire year, UFC 230 long had an issue of not being able to set a main event. That issue was resolved recently, although the decision was one that had everyone scratching their heads.

The main event of UFC 230 will see Valentina Shevchenko challenge for the vacant women's flyweight title against Sijara Eubanks. It was a rather curious decision to go with this particular fight as the headliner, but UFC will likely tell you that its options were limited with time running out. Shevchenko was originally scheduled to face Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 on Dec. 8 for the vacant title, but that has now been canceled in the wake of the Shevchenko-Eubanks booking.

As for the rest of the card, some would maybe argue that the co-main event is worthy of being called the headline attraction. Nate Diaz is set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time since his decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2016 when he takes on the streaking Dustin Poirier. In addition to Diaz-Poirier, a middleweight rivalry will be renewed when former champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman do battle for the first time since their UFC 194 bout in 2015 where Weidman dropped the middleweight strap to Rockhold.

Below, you can have a look at the entire UFC 230 as it's shaped out to this point.

UFC 230 fight card