UFC 230 fight card, main event rumors, start time, date for Madison Square Garden
The card for UFC 230 is coming together as Nov. 3 approaches
On Nov. 3, UFC will be making its return to the Big Apple when it presents the UFC 230 fight card inside Madison Square Garden. While advertised as one of the most anticipated cards of the entire year, UFC 230 long had an issue of not being able to set a main event. That issue was resolved recently, although the decision was one that had everyone scratching their heads.
The main event of UFC 230 will see Valentina Shevchenko challenge for the vacant women's flyweight title against Sijara Eubanks. It was a rather curious decision to go with this particular fight as the headliner, but UFC will likely tell you that its options were limited with time running out. Shevchenko was originally scheduled to face Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 on Dec. 8 for the vacant title, but that has now been canceled in the wake of the Shevchenko-Eubanks booking.
As for the rest of the card, some would maybe argue that the co-main event is worthy of being called the headline attraction. Nate Diaz is set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time since his decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2016 when he takes on the streaking Dustin Poirier. In addition to Diaz-Poirier, a middleweight rivalry will be renewed when former champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman do battle for the first time since their UFC 194 bout in 2015 where Weidman dropped the middleweight strap to Rockhold.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below, you can have a look at the entire UFC 230 as it's shaped out to this point.
UFC 230 fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks
|Women's flyweight title
Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier
Lightweight
Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman
Middleweight
Ronaldo Souza vs. David Branch
Middleweight
Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya
Middleweight
Lyman Good vs. Sultan Aliev
Welterweight
Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte
Bantamweight
Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata
Lightweight
Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman
Middleweight
Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes
Featherweight
Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh
Featherweight
Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi
Featherweight
-
Massive UFC 229 preview
The guys take an in-depth look at the lightweight championship battle this weekend in Las...
-
Shevchenko-Eubanks to headline UFC 230
This was maybe the most unexpected turn of events as it pertains to the UFC 230 card filling...
-
UFC 229 fight card, rumors, date
All the info you need for the UFC 229 card coming up in Las Vegas
-
McGregor vs. Khabib tale of the tape
A closer look at the lightweight championship showdown on Saturday in Las Vegas
-
UFC 229 timeline for McGregor vs. Khabib
From sharing tweets of admiration in 2014 to facing off in the biggest fight in MMA histor...
-
Holloway-Ortega set for UFC 231 card
These two featherweights were originally set to square off at UFC 226 in July