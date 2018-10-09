UFC 230 fight card, main event rumors, start time, date, news for Madison Square Garden

UFC will be making its return to New York City and Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3 with the UFC 230 card. Any combat sports event that takes place in Madison Square Garden is considered a big deal, and of course, this is no exception. Although, there is a glaring issue with the card at the moment -- that being no main event has formally been announced, with time quickly running out.

Recent reports have Valentina Shevchenko taking on Sijara Eubanks in a contest for the vacant women's flyweight championship. However, just days after UFC 229, ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported the company is looking into the possibility of having Daniel Cormier defend his heavyweight championship against Derrick Lewis, who would be making quite the quick turnaround after his victory over Alexander Volkov at UFC 229. It goes without saying that the latter is the much better option for an event of this magnitude.

As for the rest of the card, some would maybe argue that the co-main event is worthy of being called the headline attraction. Nate Diaz is set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time since his decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2016 when he takes on the streaking Dustin Poirier. In addition to Diaz-Poirier, a middleweight rivalry will be renewed when former champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman do battle for the first time since their UFC 194 bout in 2015 where Weidman dropped the middleweight strap to Rockhold.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Below, you can have a look at the entire UFC 230 as it's shaped out to this point.

UFC 230 fight card