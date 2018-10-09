UFC 230 fight card, main event rumors, start time, date, news for Madison Square Garden
The card for UFC 230 is coming together as Nov. 3 approaches
UFC will be making its return to New York City and Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3 with the UFC 230 card. Any combat sports event that takes place in Madison Square Garden is considered a big deal, and of course, this is no exception. Although, there is a glaring issue with the card at the moment -- that being no main event has formally been announced, with time quickly running out.
Recent reports have Valentina Shevchenko taking on Sijara Eubanks in a contest for the vacant women's flyweight championship. However, just days after UFC 229, ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported the company is looking into the possibility of having Daniel Cormier defend his heavyweight championship against Derrick Lewis, who would be making quite the quick turnaround after his victory over Alexander Volkov at UFC 229. It goes without saying that the latter is the much better option for an event of this magnitude.
As for the rest of the card, some would maybe argue that the co-main event is worthy of being called the headline attraction. Nate Diaz is set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time since his decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2016 when he takes on the streaking Dustin Poirier. In addition to Diaz-Poirier, a middleweight rivalry will be renewed when former champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman do battle for the first time since their UFC 194 bout in 2015 where Weidman dropped the middleweight strap to Rockhold.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below, you can have a look at the entire UFC 230 as it's shaped out to this point.
UFC 230 fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier
Lightweight
Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman
Middleweight
Ronaldo Souza vs. David Branch
Middleweight
Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya
Middleweight
Lyman Good vs. Sultan Aliev
Welterweight
Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte
Bantamweight
Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata
Lightweight
Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman
Middleweight
Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes
Featherweight
Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh
Featherweight
Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi
Featherweight
-
Fallout from the UFC 229 brawl
Chaos broke out after the McGregor-Khabib main event, and here's what we know
-
Complete guide to UFC 229 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the McGregor-Khabib PPV from Las Vegas
-
Is this actually what UFC wants to be?
How a hallmark event for UFC turned into a black eye for the sport in just seconds
-
UFC 229 results, updates, highlights
Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title via submission, but that was just the s...
-
Updating UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018
-
McGregor already angling for rematch
McGregor was choked out by the undefeated Nurmagomedov at an eventful UFC 229