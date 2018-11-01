UFC 230 fight card, odds: Daniel Cormier, Chris Weidman favored to win in New York City
Oddsmakers see Cormier's first defense being a successful one in New York
UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden may not be getting the hype of a normal New York show, but the main event could still deliver the kind of excitement fans have grown accustomed to seeing from these tentpole-type shows every year. UFC double champion Daniel Cormier will take on Derrick Lewis with the heavyweight title on the line while Chris Weidman takes on Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza in the co-main.
Cormier became a dual-champion back in July at UFC 226 in Las Vegas after he stunned Stipe Miocic with a first-round TKO victory. As of right now, Cormier also reigns as the UFC light heavyweight champion, but that will change come UFC 232 on Dec. 29 when Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson face off. Lewis is making quite the quick turnaround to challenge for the heavyweight title. The "Black Beast" recently competed on the UFC 229 card earlier this month, earning a comeback TKO victory in the third round with time ticking down over Alexander Volkov.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 230 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 230 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
|
Daniel Cormier (c) -700
|
Derrick Lewis +450
|
Heavyweight title
|
Chris Weidman -185
|
Jacare Souza +150
|
Middleweight
|
David Branch -370
|
Jared Cannonier +280
|
Middleweight
|
Karl Roberson -275
|
Jack Marshman +250
|
Middleweight
|
Israel Adesanya -335
|
Derek Brunson +255
|
Middleweight
|
Jason Knight -270
|
Jordan Rinaldi +210
|
Featherweight
|
Sijara Eubanks -500
|
Roxanne Modafferi +350
|
Women's flyweight
|
Julio Arce -375
|
Sheymon Moraes +285
|
Featherweight
|Lyman Good -600
|Ben Saunders +400
|Welterweight
|Lando Vannatta -300
|Matt Frevola +230
|Lightweight
|Shane Burgos -300
|Kurt Holobaugh +230
|Featherweight
|Montel Jackson -150
|Brian Kelleher +120
|Bantamweight
|
Adam Wieczorek -275
|
Marcos Rogerio de Lima +215
|Heavyweight
-
UFC 230 storylines to watch
A pair of top heavyweights collide with the title on the line at Madison Square Garden
-
UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis odds, picks
Brian Campbell already called Cormier (+140) over Stipe Miocic and Lewis (+255) over Francis...
-
UFC 230: Lewis has upset potential
'The Black Beast' has the potential to pull a major upset on Saturday while providing mark...
-
Daniel Cormier faces big risk in MSG
The heavyweight champ is risking a safe exit strategy in the main event on Saturday
-
Askren wants Khabib, GSP to start in UFC
The recent UFC signee is laying out his hopeful plans to start with his new company
-
Askren takes aim at UFC welterweights
Askren is close to finally getting his shot at fighting in UFC and isn't holding anything...