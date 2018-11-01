UFC 230 fight card, odds: Daniel Cormier, Chris Weidman favored to win in New York City

UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden may not be getting the hype of a normal New York show, but the main event could still deliver the kind of excitement fans have grown accustomed to seeing from these tentpole-type shows every year. UFC double champion Daniel Cormier will take on Derrick Lewis with the heavyweight title on the line while Chris Weidman takes on Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza in the co-main.

Cormier became a dual-champion back in July at UFC 226 in Las Vegas after he stunned Stipe Miocic with a first-round TKO victory. As of right now, Cormier also reigns as the UFC light heavyweight champion, but that will change come UFC 232 on Dec. 29 when Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson face off. Lewis is making quite the quick turnaround to challenge for the heavyweight title. The "Black Beast" recently competed on the UFC 229 card earlier this month, earning a comeback TKO victory in the third round with time ticking down over Alexander Volkov.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 230 card set to take place on Saturday.

UFC 230 odds