UFC 230 fight card, odds: Daniel Cormier favored over Derrick Lewis in main event
Oddsmakers see Cormier's first defense being a successful one in New York
On Saturday night, UFC 230 is set to take place inside the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City as the UFC fight schedule for the year comes to a close. While it took much longer than expected to set a main event for one of the biggest shows of the year, we were eventually awarded a closing bout featuring Daniel Cormier defending his heavyweight championship against one of the more colorful personalities in UFC in Derrick Lewis.
Cormier became a dual-champion back in July at UFC 226 in Las Vegas after he stunned Stipe Miocic with a first-round TKO victory. As of right now, Cormier also reigns as the UFC light heavyweight champion, but that will change come UFC 232 on Dec. 29 when Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson face off. Lewis is making quite the quick turnaround to challenge for the heavyweight title. The "Black Beast" recently competed on the UFC 229 card earlier this month, earning a comeback TKO victory in the third round with time ticking down over Alexander Volkov.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 230 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 230 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Daniel Cormier (c) -700
Derrick Lewis +450
Heavyweight title
Chris Weidman -185
Jacare Souza +150
Middleweight
David Branch -450
Jared Cannonier +325
Middleweight
Karl Roberson -275
Jack Marshman +250
Middleweight
Israel Adesanya -335
Derek Brunson +255
Middleweight
Jason Knight -270
Jordan Rinaldi +210
Featherweight
Sijara Eubanks -500
Roxanne Modafferi +350
Women's flyweight
Julio Arce -375
Sheymon Moraes +285
Featherweight
|Lyman Good -600
|Ben Saunders +400
|Welterweight
|Lando Vannatta -300
|Matt Frevola +230
|Lightweight
|Shane Burgos -300
|Kurt Holobaugh +230
|Featherweight
|Montel Jackson -150
|Brian Kelleher +120
|Bantamweight
|Adam Wieczorek -275
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima +215
|Heavyweight
