UFC 230 fight card, odds: Daniel Cormier favored over Derrick Lewis in main event

Oddsmakers see Cormier's first defense being a successful one in New York

On Saturday night, UFC 230 is set to take place inside the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City as the UFC fight schedule for the year comes to a close. While it took much longer than expected to set a main event for one of the biggest shows of the year, we were eventually awarded a closing bout featuring Daniel Cormier defending his heavyweight championship against one of the more colorful personalities in UFC in Derrick Lewis. 

Cormier became a dual-champion back in July at UFC 226 in Las Vegas after he stunned Stipe Miocic with a first-round TKO victory. As of right now, Cormier also reigns as the UFC light heavyweight champion, but that will change come UFC 232 on Dec. 29 when Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson face off. Lewis is making quite the quick turnaround to challenge for the heavyweight title. The "Black Beast" recently competed on the UFC 229 card earlier this month, earning a comeback TKO victory in the third round with time ticking down over Alexander Volkov. 

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 230 card set to take place on Saturday. 

UFC 230 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Daniel Cormier (c) -700

Derrick Lewis +450

Heavyweight title

Chris Weidman -185

Jacare Souza +150

Middleweight

David Branch -450

Jared Cannonier +325

Middleweight

Karl Roberson -275

Jack Marshman +250

Middleweight

Israel Adesanya -335

Derek Brunson +255

Middleweight

Jason Knight -270

Jordan Rinaldi +210

Featherweight

Sijara Eubanks -500

Roxanne Modafferi +350

Women's flyweight

Julio Arce -375

Sheymon Moraes +285

Featherweight

Lyman Good -600Ben Saunders +400Welterweight
Lando Vannatta -300Matt Frevola +230Lightweight
Shane Burgos -300Kurt Holobaugh +230Featherweight
Montel Jackson -150Brian Kelleher +120Bantamweight
Adam Wieczorek -275 
Marcos Rogerio de Lima +215 
Heavyweight

