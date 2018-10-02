UFC 230 fight card: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks planned as main event

It appears that UFC has finally settled on a main event for the UFC 230 card on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden after weeks of anticipation and drama. And in the end, the headlining bout of the New York event is, without question, one that virtually no one saw coming.

Former women's bantamweight title contender Valentina Shevchenko challenging for the vacant women's flyweight championship has been moved from the UFC 231 card in Toronto on Dec. 8 to the main event the MSG show, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. What's more, her opponent is no longer Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who Shevchenko was originally scheduled to fight in Toronto with the former women's strawweight champion moving up a division to create a fight fans were clamoring to see. Instead, Shevchenko will face off against the No. 4-ranked fighter in the division, Sijara Eubanks, to determine a new champion.

UFC president Dana White confirmed Okamoto's report, telling the ESPN reporter that the main event is a "done deal." However, Okamoto notes that he was told a miscommunication has occurred, leading to one of the fighters not signing the agreement to make the main event official as of yet.

