UFC 230 results, highlights -- Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis: Live updates, fight card

Despite a massive amount of last-minute changes to the card, the UFC's third trip to New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday still presents a juicy main event as Daniel Cormier defends his heavyweight championship against Derrick Lewis.
Lewis enters a surprising headlining role at UFC 232 just 28 days' removed from a thrilling comeback stoppage of Alexander Volkov. Cormier, meanwhile, was willing to risk a large payday against former champion Brock Lesnar in order to accept a shot at fighting at "The World's Most Famous Arena."
In addition to the heavyweight title tilt that's expected to bring plenty of action, the pay-per-view main card features four compelling middleweight matches with an opportunity for one of the winners to potentially enter the on-deck circle for Robert Whittaker's 185-pound title. Former champion Chris Weidman faces veteran Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza in the co-main event and rising prospect Israel Adesanya takes on Derek Brunson.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Madison Square Garden with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
UFC 230 card/results
Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Derrick Lewis -- Heavyweight title
Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza -- Middleweight
David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier -- Middleweight
Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman -- Middleweight
Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya -- Middleweight
Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi -- Featherweight
Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi -- Women's flyweight
Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes -- Featherweight
Lyman Good def. Ben Saunders via first-round TKO (strikes)
