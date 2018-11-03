UFC 230 start time -- Cormier vs. Lewis: Live stream, fight card, watch online, odds, PPV price
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 230 event on Saturday in Las Vegas
UFC 230 is set to go down this Saturday inside one of the most historic arenas in the world: Madison Square Garden. Despite this being one of the most anticipated cards of the entire year, for much longer than expected, this show went without an official main event up until three weeks before the show. That changed with the news that Daniel Cormier will make the first defense of the heavyweight title he took from Stipe Miocic back in July against Derrick Lewis, who is making an insane turnaround from his last fight which just took place early in October at UFC 229.
The co-main event sees Chris Weidman square off with Jacare Souza in a middleweight bout. Weidman was originally scheduled to meet Luke Rockhold in a rematch of their December 2015 title matchup, but Rockhold was forced to pull out of the bout due to multiple injuries he was attempting to work through.
How to watch UFC 230 prelims
Date: Saturday, Nov. 3 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
How to watch UFC 230 main card
Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)
Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 230 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 230 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Daniel Cormier (c) -700
Derrick Lewis +450
UFC heavyweight title
Chris Weidman -185
Jacare Souza +150
Middleweight
David Branch -360
Jared Cannonier +270
Middleweight
|Karl Roberson -305
|Jack Marshman +235
|Middleweight
|Israel Adesanya -300
|Derek Brunson +230
|Middleweight
-
