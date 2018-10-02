UFC 231 fight card: Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega featherweight title bout scheduled for Toronto
These two featherweights were originally set to square off at UFC 226 in July
The UFC featherweight championship bout between champion Max Holloway and rising, undefeated contender Brian Ortega will take place before the year ends after all. Per the Los Angeles Times, UFC has officially booked the title bout to take place on the UFC 231 card set to go down in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 8.
Holloway (19-3) and Ortega (14-0) were originally set to do battle on the UFC 226 card during International Fight Week this past July. Unfortunately, just a mere days before the event, the champion Holloway ran into yet another medical setback. Holloway was forced to pull out of his championship defense after experiencing concussion-like symptoms, and Ortega refused to schedule any other opponents, biding his time for the title shot that he has earned with the impressive start to his UFC career.
Should the featherweight championship fight see no issues this time around, this will mark Holloway's first defense of his title since he defeated the legendary Jose Aldo via TKO for the second time last December at UFC 218. He'll also aim to stretch his amazing win streak to 13. Ortega, meanwhile, moved to 14-0 back in March at UFC 222 when he made a statement by stopping Frankie Edgar for the first time in his career, definitively earning the opportunity at Holloway in the process.
